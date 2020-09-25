By Dianne Jacob

Get ready: My heart goes out to those who lost their homes and other property in the recent Valley Fire. Just know that the county is doing all it can to help.

At my request, the county has agreed to waive permit fees for those looking to rebuild houses and other structures that were damaged or destroyed in the disaster.

The fire was a warning shot for what we may face in coming weeks. Early fall is when we typically have our biggest wildfires, like the deadly firestorms of 2003 and 2007.

Making sure you’re prepared for a disaster has never been more important.

I can’t say it enough: Put together a go-kit, download the SDEmergency app and sign up for reverse 911 notifications – known as AlertSanDiego — at readysandiego.org.

Helping our economy: My BOS colleagues recently joined me in approving $4.1 million in federal grants to 254 small businesses in my district.

The list includes more than 80 restaurants and about 50 salons, barber shops and other personal grooming businesses.

Many small businesses in East County continue to struggle as we all confront a public health crisis with no immediate end. These grants are another way the county can directly support neighborhood businesses that are the backbone of our economy.

So many are in serious need, and these grants put a priority on those most impacted since the start of the pandemic.

Helping our economy – and seniors: The county’s Great Plates initiative is now even greater.

We recently expanded the food-delivery program to ensure that more seniors in need, along with the disabled, receive meals. We also moved to increase the number of participating restaurants.

For more information, call county Aging & Independence Services at 800-339-4661.

— Dianne Jacob represents District 2 on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. For questions, suggestions or feedback, call 619-531-5522 or email dianne.jacob@sdcounty.ca.gov.