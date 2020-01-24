By Dianne Jacob

Scenic showcase: I was so honored and pleased to take part in the recent grand opening of the Santa Ysabel Nature Center. The 6,000-square-foot attraction showcases our beautiful backcountry and ties together the county’s efforts to preserve more open space and make it accessible to the public.

It’s the first attraction of its type in the region and I think it will be a huge magnet for residents and tourists. It has a lot to offer — educational displays, interactive touch screens, Wi-Fi, electric vehicle charging stations and a new trail that links to a broader network of paths.

It is at 22135 Highway 79, on the Santa Ysabel Preserve.

Helping seniors: Great news on the health front — every single major health care system in our region recently pledged to create senior-friendly emergency departments.

Providing accredited, improved geriatric care in local ERs would be a huge step forward in making sure our oldest San Diegans get the right kind of help they need, when they need it most. Thank you, West Health, UCSD Health, Sharp Healthcare, Scripps Health, Alvarado Hospital Medical Center and others for teaming up on this critical issue.

Horse play: Thanks to a recent Board of Supervisors vote, the Lakeside Equestrian Center is a big step closer to saddling up.

The board approved $4.5 million in initial funding to build the equestrian park on a 13-acre site at Willow Road and Moreno Avenue. It is expected to open in 2021.

After years of discussion and planning, the community is finally getting an equestrian facility, and it’s going to be a good one.

— Dianne Jacob is chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors and represents District 2. For more District 2 news, go to diannejacob.com or follow her on Facebook and Twitter. For assistance with a county issue, call 619-531-5522 or email dianne.jacob@sdcounty.ca.gov.