An educator with more than two decades of experience in higher education has been selected as the next president of Grossmont College.

Denise Whisenhunt, who now works as vice president of Student Services at San Diego City College, was selected for the position by Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District Chancellor Lynn Neault. She will start her new position July 1, pending contract approval by the Governing Board.

“With the many challenges facing our district as we emerge from the pandemic and build back enrollment, Ms. Whisenhunt will bring a fresh perspective toward building a strong future,” Neault said. “She has an engaging style of leadership and will work collaboratively with all groups to promote the best interests of the college.”

Whisenhunt has been in her current position since 2013. As vice president for Student Services, she provides leadership for a wide range of programs, including Admissions and Records, Financial Aid, programs for disabled students, and veteran services. She also served for 14 months beginning in May 2106 as Interim President of San Diego City College until a permanent president was selected.

Whisenhunt has worked at San Diego City College since 2001. She worked for four years as Dean of Student Affairs at the college. She previously served as Interim Dean of Student Development and Matriculation and as Associate Dean of Student Services/Outreach at the college.

Before joining San Diego City College, Whisenhunt was a Transfer Center Coordinator at the University of California, Merced. She started her career in higher education in 1991, serving for almost three years as an Outreach Officer at the University of California, San Diego.

Whisenhunt earned her juris doctorate degree at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and English literature from the University of California, San Diego.

A vacancy was created for the Grossmont College presidency when Nabil Abu-Ghazaleh retired as president in December 2020. Marsha Gable, the college’s vice president for Student Services, has been serving as interim president.

Grossmont College has served the diverse educational needs of San Diego’s East County since 1961. With more than 150 certificate and associate-degree programs, Grossmont College provides workforce training, career development and transferable college-level coursework to its more than 15,000 students. For more information, visit www.grossmont.edu.