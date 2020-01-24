By TINA RYNBERG and JEFF BENESCH

One month before the March California primary, La Mesa Foothills Democratic Club (LMFDC) wants to highlight that elections have consequences and who we place in higher office can either further our climate action goals and help stem the dire consequences of fossil fuel extraction and production, or send us on an never-ending spiral of climate caused disasters.

With the Trump era ushering in a whole administration of climate change deniers and with fossil fuel lobbyists as heads of our Environmental Protection Agency, LMFDC will sponsor a forum of experts to explore the issue at our general meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 7 p.m., at the La Mesa Community Center, 4975 Memorial Drive.

Multiple studies show alarming predictions of imminent rising sea levels and the economic and social disasters they will bring, it is with much urgency that we bring aggressive and progressive policies to our cities, counties, regional governing bodies, state houses, the halls of Congress, and the White House, before it’s too late.

We have invited local climate action advocates Nicole Capretz, director of the Climate Action Campaign; Steve Padilla, Chula Vista City Council member and newly appointed chair of the California Coastal Commission; Rafael Castellanos, chair of the Port of San Diego and candidate for the coast-hugging Supervisory District 1; Chris Ward, San Diego City Council member and candidate for the largely coastal 78th Assembly District; and Brian Elliott, former chair of the Sierra Club’s Political Action Committee to participate in this most important and urgent discussion. This promises to be a special teaching moment for all members and guests present.

Our large and active club represents the communities of San Carlos, Allied Gardens, Del Cerro, La Mesa, College Area, Santee, Mt. Helix, Casa de Oro, Spring Valley and other close by areas. We meet the first Wednesday of each month at the spacious and newly refurbished La Mesa Community Center. Our social time begins at 6:30 p.m. with snacks, salads, desserts and beverages provided by the club membership. The business meeting starts promptly at 7 p.m.

We are starting our 2020 dues campaign with annual memberships starting at $35. Like us on Facebook and check out our interactive website at lamesafoothillsdemcoraticclub.com.

— Tina Rynberg is president and Jeff Benesch is vice president of programming for the La Mesa Foothills Democratic Club.