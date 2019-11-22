By LINDA MICHAEL

Sandra Hayen, the December Featured Artist at the Foothills Gallery, says, “My oil paintings are a reflection of my love for nature — God’s creation and handiwork. The sheer beauty of nature becomes me to capture its ever-changing moods on canvas. Such views as a soft meadow on a spring morning, a silhouette of trees at dusk or a meandering garden pathway draw me to interpret them in paint. Although I have worked in other mediums including pastel, colored pencil, and charcoal, I now prefer to work exclusively in oil. The feel of applying paint to the canvas, the freedom of blendability, its texture and luster all contribute to the allure of oil paint. Working in stages and layers of application allow for the effects that I desire.

“Traditional realism to impressionism represent my painting styles. Though largely self-taught, I have been influenced greatly by studying works of the Old Masters and the American Impressionists. Visiting the Louvre in Paris, the Hermitage in Russia and other gallery/museums in Europe and the United States has contributed to my artistic growth.

“Although I create the majority of my works in my studio, I have come to appreciate the spontaneity of plein-air painting in recent years. I strive to convey a sense of beauty, sensitivity and serenity in my interpretation of nature, being pleased when others sense these feelings in my paintings. Bringing happiness to others through my work and teaching is a source of joy to me. Painting has opened a new world to me and art has become an integral part of my life. I paint because I can’t imagine not painting!”

Hayen’s artwork has been featured in numerous publications including Southwest Art Magazine, Art-Talk, and the East County Californian. She has taught at Grossmont Adult Education, Helix Adult Center, College Avenue Community Adult Center, and in private oil painting classes in Coronado and Lemon Grove.

Her work has been shown at the San Diego Museum of Art Festival of Fine Arts, the San Diego Hospice, Mission Trails Regional Park, and at the Foothills Gallery. She is a member of the Oil Painters of America, California Art Club, San Diego Museum of Art Artists Guild, and the Foothills Art Association.

Hayen’s work will be featured at the Foothills Gallery from Dec. 6-31. The gallery is free and open to the public Tuesdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Foothills Gallery at Porter Hall is located at 4910 Memorial Drive in La Mesa.

— Linda Michaels is editor of Footnotes, the monthly newsletter of the Foothills Art Association.