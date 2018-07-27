CONGRATULATIONS TO THIS YEAR’S WINNERS!

An important part of what makes La Mesa special are the businesses — big, medium and small — that are owned and staffed by the families and people in our community. They work hard, day in and day out, to provide retail shopping, medical services, law advice, and a multitude of other vital services and products we need. That is why one of the most exciting times of the year for us at San Diego Community News Network is the release of our “Best of La Mesa” issue, which puts a spotlight on those local businesses who are doing the very best in a variety of categories.

Each year we ask our loyal readers to nominate their favorite businesses and professionals. Once again, we received hundreds of nominations from residents eager to share their thoughts on the most deserving candidates. We tally the votes, compile a directory and send out awards — many of which you’ll see proudly displayed on the walls of local businesses and offices.

Some of these businesses have been serving La Mesa residents and out-of-town shoppers and visitors for decades. Others have only just begun to make an impact on the community, but have obviously caught the attention of local consumers by doing things right.

We encourage readers to hang on to this Best of La Mesa section throughout the year as a handy guide for the next time you look for an optometrist, a dry cleaner, a doctor, a new piece of furniture, or any other item or service you need or want.

And if by chance you disagree with any of the winners, we encourage you to keep your eyes peeled for next year’s ballots, which will be published in 2019. After all, competition is part of the fun.

Congratulations to all winners!

— SDCNN Staff.

ACCOUNTANT

GOLD – Victor J. Mosso, CPA

5520 Wellesley St., Suite 200

La Mesa 91942

619-461-5586

SILVER – George B. Dall, CPA

8917 La Mesa Blvd.

La Mesa 91942

dallcpa.com | 619-698-0698

ACUPUNCTURE

GOLD – Full Circle Acupuncture

7866 La Mesa Blvd.

La Mesa 91942

fullcircleclinic.com | 619-469-2027

SILVER – Christine Miller, L. Ac.

4754 Palm Ave.

La Mesa 91942

acupuncturespirit.com | 619-302-1129

ANTIQUES

GOLD – Bohemian House Vintage Antiques

8217 La Mesa Blvd.

La Mesa 91942

619-644-3003

Park Estate Company is now Bohemian House Vintage Antiques. We have provided estate liquidations and antiques sales in San Diego for over 15 years. Our store is filled with antiques, vintage estate furniture, collectables, jewelry, silver, glass, China, and art. We also provide consignment services. Come and see us at our new location. Open daily Monday through Sunday 11am to 6pm.

SILVER – David A’s Estate Antiques & Services

8806 La Mesa Blvd.

La Mesa 91942

davidaantiques.com

Hello, my name is David. I’ve been an antique collector and dealer for 30 years and am a certified appraiser through the Ashford Institute of Antiques.

My parents were antique collectors and artists. Their interests gave me the desire to enjoy and pursue my dreams. I lived in Europe for four years, which helped me appreciate antiques on a world-wide scale.

I enjoy the history and personal stories behind the pieces I discover. I consider myself a history detective as I discover the uniqueness and qualities of goods and family treasures. Because of my vast and long-standing experience and knowledge, the origin of a piece can be found or followed. While my passion is American antiques, I appreciate the significance of historical merit and craftsmanship in all worldly antiques.

I work with individuals, families, real estate agents, attorneys, accountants, trust departments, and retirees that want to downsize their homes. I put your best interests first to maximize your estate sale returns.

I have 30-plus years of experience, and provide the following services: consultation, estate sales, certified appraisals, consignment/brokerage, guest speaking, host an appraisal party, church or school events, and antique fairs or shows.

APPLIANCES STORE

GOLD – La Mesa Appliance Co.

265 El Cajon Blvd.

El Cajon 92020

lamesaapplianceco.com | 619-401-7560

SILVER – Santee Lowe’s

9416 Mission Gorge Road

Santee 92071

lowes.com | 619-212-4100

ART GALLERY

GOLD – Nainsook Framing + Art

8130 La Mesa Blvd.

La Mesa 91942

nainsookframing.com | 619-303-8060

SILVER – Rick’s Custom Framing Gallery

8808 La Mesa Blvd.

La Mesa 91942

customframinglamesaca.com | 619-462-5760

ATTORNEY

GOLD – Law & Mediation Firm of Klueck & Hoppes, APC

7777 Alvarado Road, Suite 413

La Mesa 91942

familylawsandiego.com | 619-577-4900

The Law & Mediation Firm of Klueck & Hoppes, APC is very grateful to be selected again by the readers of La Mesa Courier as Best Attorney.

We are committed to our mission statement “Access to Justice” and believe every individual should have access to legal representation by highly-rated, award-winning attorneys. We understand the difficulties and whirlwind of emotions that can result from family law matters and are here to help.

Our law firm provides expert California family law information and offers multiple options to retain our services. We have more than 12 attorneys with over 200 years of experience combined!

Our attorneys cover a wide array of family law cases including child-custody, premarital agreements, divorce, mediation, adoption, paternity, retraining orders, child support and alimony.

If you, or anyone close to you, have any family law related questions or concerns please contact our office today to schedule a consultation.

SILVER – Suzuki, Zandovskis & Yip, LLP

5480 Baltimore Drive, Suite 214

La Mesa 91942

socalfamlawyers.com | 619-462-0995

The law offices of Suzuki, Zandovskis & Yip, LLP have been proudly serving San Diego communities for many years. Suzuki, Zandovskis & Yip, LLP is extremely proud to be able to offer legal advice, legal counsel and representation in most any area of the law, and to most any client, from individuals to corporations and government bodies.

At Suzuki, Zandovskis & Yip, LLP, the utmost priority is to support and represent clients. No case is too big or too small for the team of San Diego attorneys. Suzuki, Zandovskis & Yip, LLP is happy to take on any case, from marital dissolution to child custody and visitation to child support to restraining orders, and it guarantees that it will not stop working on your behalf until it is satisfied that it has done absolutely everything in the power to resolve your case.

AUTO DEALERSHIP

GOLD – Penske Ford La Mesa

8970 La Mesa Blvd.

La Mesa 91942

penskefordlamesa.com | 855-483-0235

SILVER – Larry H. Miller Toyota Lemon Grove

6800 Federal Blvd.

Lemon Grove 91945

lhmtoyotalemongrove.com | 877-314-0756

AUTO REPAIR SHOP

GOLD – Tune Craft La Mesa

8802 La Mesa Blvd.

La Mesa 91942

tune-craft.com | 619-461-4100

SILVER – Firestone Complete Auto Care

5577 Lake Murray Blvd.

La Mesa 91942

firestonecompleteautocare.com

619-639-7876

BANK

GOLD – Chase Bank

4791 Spring St.

La Mesa 91941

chase.com | 619-463-4441

SILVER – Wells Fargo Bank

8011 University Ave.

La Mesa 91942

wellsfargo.com | 619-667-8667

BARBER

GOLD – Boulevard Barber & Shave

8283 La Mesa Blvd.

La Mesa 91942

boulevardbarber.com | 619-464-6500

I’m honored that the community of La Mesa has voted Boulevard Barber & Shave the Best Barber Shop. I’ve been a barber going on 29 years now.

I used to go to my dad’s barber shop when I was a kid and watch him cut hair. He was the one who inspired me to go to school and acquire my license. Barbering has been both a career and an enjoyment for me for many reasons. Aside from granting me the ability to work side by side with father for 20 years, I am passionate about the satisfaction of giving a great haircut to the clients and friends that I’ve made, over the years.

We are a modern-day barber shop — with an old-time feel — for today’s gentleman of leisure. We offer haircuts, hot towel shaves, beard trims, shampoos and complimentary beer (as well as discounts for seniors and active military). The tradition will continue here, at Boulevard Barber & Shave.

SILVER – A J Pros Barber Shop

8047 La Mesa Blvd., Suite B

La Mesa 91942

619-460-2999

BIKE SHOP

GOLD – Performance Bicycle

8706 La Mesa Blvd.

La Mesa 91941

performancebike.com | 619-461-9680

SILVER – Trek Bicycle Superstore

8495 Fletcher Parkway

La Mesa 91942

trekbicyclesuperstore.com | 619-668-8787

BOUTIQUE

GOLD – Free Rein Boutique

5500 Grossmont Center Drive

La Mesa 91942

freereinfashion.mysimplestore.com

619-549-1404

Thank you, La Mesa, for voting Free Rein Boutique the Best Boutique.

Two years ago, Heather – the owner – was 10 years strong as a manager at the Enterprise Car Rentals San Diego Airport location. However, she had always had a passion for the fashion industry. Heather decided to make the bold move of quitting her job and following her dream, signing a lease for retail space at the Grossmont Shopping Center.

Heather knows that word of mouth has really helped to establish her in her endeavors and is extraordinarily thankful that the community of La Mesa is actively supportive of small businesses — especially hers! Much thanks, again, from Free Rein Boutique.

SILVER – Uneeke Boutique

4674 Nebo Drive

La Mesa 91941

619-825-9487

I am beyond grateful and humbled for all the love and support of those who voted Uneeke Boutique for the Best of La Mesa Boutique Silver Winner. Thank you!

For many who don’t know the story behind Uneeke Boutique, to say that I was a young girl who wanted to have her own boutique or because I love fashion and wanted my own store is an understatement. I made retail/fashion my career, worked with big retailers and independent retailers.

The experience, knowledge, lessons, do’s and don’ts I took along the way and added to my dedication, hard-work, persistence, drive and passion. I ventured on my own, started Uneeke2 a pop-up in 2011 and in 2014, I opened Uneeke Boutique in La Mesa.

It is my promise to continue to be “The Boutique” that showcases unique styles at affordable prices for today’s woman. As I like to say: without “you,” there would be no “UB!”

CHIROPRACTOR

GOLD – Dr. John A. Manning, DC

8060 University Ave.

La Mesa 91941

619-698-8411

SILVER – Dr. Jason Graney, DC

La Mesa Village Chiropractic

4690 Nebo Drive

La Mesa 91941

villagechiropractic.com | 619-460-2224

COLLECTIVE

GOLD – TreeHouse Collective

lamesamedicalmarijuana.com

619-302-5383

SILVER – Harbor Collective

2405 East Harbor Drive

San Diego 92113

harbormmcc.com | 619-841-2045

CONSIGNMENT / RESALE

GOLD – The Consignment Shack

7835 El Cajon Blvd.

La Mesa 91942

theconsignmentshack.com | 619-460-1822

SILVER – Act II

8321 La Mesa Blvd.

La Mesa, CA 91942

myactii.com | 619-460-2606

COSMETIC SERVICES

GOLD – Sephora inside JCPenney

355 Fletcher Parkway

El Cajon 92020

sephora.com | 619-444-3100

SILVER – Nails by MaDonna

8363 Center Drive

La Mesa 91942

styleseat.com/madonnasisk | 619-994-8245

CREDIT UNION

GOLD – Mision Federal Credit Union

5500 Grossmont Center Drive, Suite 113

La Mesa 91942

missionfed.com | 800-500-6328

SILVER – California Coast Credit Union

8002 La Mesa Blvd.

La Mesa 91942

calcoastcu.org | 858-495-1600

DAY SPA

GOLD – Avia Salon and Day Spa

5500 Grossmont Center Drive

La Mesa 91941

aviasalonanddayspa.com | 619-465-9323

SILVER – Our Family Spa

5276 Baltimore Drive

La Mesa 91942

ourfamilyspa.com | 619-724-6000

DENTIST

GOLD – Brian Y. Suzuki, DMD, Inc.

2592 Fletcher Parkway

El Cajon 92020

briansuzukidental.com | 619-466-0600

SILVER – La Mesa Dental

7872 La Mesa Blvd.

La Mesa 91942

lamesadental.com | 619-464-1211

DERMATOLOGIST

GOLD – Dr. Maki Christine Goskowicz, M.D., F.A.A.D.

8860 Center Drive, Suite 300

La Mesa 91942

grossmontdermatology.com | 619-462-1670

After graduating from Stanford University, Dr. Goskowicz attended Washington University School of Medicine, where she earned her medical degree. She completed her internship at Mercy Hospital in San Diego, and residency program in Dermatology at the University of California San Diego Medical Center, where she was Chief Resident.

In addition to her interest in general dermatology, Dr. Goskowicz enjoys performing non-surgical cosmetic treatments to help her patients feel more satisfied with their skin. She is known for her skill with Botox and dermal fillers, as well as her proficiency in laser skin rejuvenation procedures.

Dr. Goskowicz has served as the president of the San Diego Society of Dermatologic Surgery. She is a Fellow of the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, the American Academy of Dermatology, and the American Society for Mohs Surgery. She enjoys her volunteer work at the VA hospital in La Jolla.

SILVER – Dr. Humberto Gallego, MD

7862 El Cajon Blvd.

La Mesa 91942

bit.ly/2LkOheZ | 619-644-6401

DOCTOR

GOLD – Dr. Austin Leialoha Howard, MD

8080 Parkway Drive

La Mesa 91942

k-p.li/2O1Ty9R | 619-528-5000

SILVER – Dr. Mary Alexander, MD

5525 Grossmont Center Drive

La Mesa 91942

bit.ly/2NZZ0dx | 858-499-2711

DRY CLEANER

GOLD – V.I.P. Cleaners

5650 Lake Murray Blvd.

La Mesa 91942

vip-cleaners.business.site | 619-460-7522

SILVER – Martinizing Dry Cleaning

8680 Navajo Road, Suite 105

San Diego 92119

martinizing.com | 619-466-6584

FINANCIAL PLANNER

GOLD – Ben Mallinger, LPL

4730 Palm Ave., Suite 212

La Mesa 91941

benmallinger.com | 619-741-4200

SILVER – Jesse D Sikorski, Edward Jones Financial Advisor

8140 La Mesa Blvd.

La Mesa 91942

edwardjones.com/jesse-sikorski

619-461-0100

As an Edward Jones financial advisor, I believe it’s important to invest my time to understand what you’re working toward before you invest your money. It’s also important to understand the level of risk you’re comfortable accepting when investing so we can balance it with the steps necessary to reach your long-term goals.

Whether you’re planning for retirement, saving for college for children or grandchildren, or just trying to protect the financial future of the ones you care for the most, we can work together to develop specific strategies to help you achieve your goals. We can also monitor your progress to help make sure you stay on track or determine if any adjustments need to be made. Throughout it all, we’re dedicated to providing you top-notch client service.

But we’re not alone. Thousands of people and advanced technology support our office so we can help ensure you receive the most current and comprehensive guidance. In addition, we welcome the opportunity to work with your attorney, accountant and other trusted professionals to deliver a comprehensive strategy that leverages everyone’s expertise. Working together, we can help you develop a complete, tailored strategy to help you achieve your financial goals.

FLORIST

GOLD – Allen’s Flowers & Plants

5609 Lake Murray Blvd.

La Mesa 91942

allensflowers.com | 619-460-3192

GOLD – Vons

8011 University Ave.

La Mesa 91942

vons.com | 619-464-1011

FURNITURE STORE

GOLD – Mattress Makers

8366 La Mesa Blvd.

La Mesa 91942

mattressmakers.com | 619-303-9505

Some people were born to be certain things in life, such as doctors, professional athletes, engineers. Well with us, you could say we were born to be in the mattress business. Our journey started even before we were born. It started in the 60’s when our grandpa started a small little mattress factory near downtown San Diego. These were the good old days in the mattress industry when natural materials were naturally used — before the gels, memory foams, air beds, “no flip” and “bed in a box” mattresses gimmicks.

We started Mattress Makers with the goal of providing the best mattress shopping experience ever, and providing San Diego with the highest quality mattresses at fair prices and without the harmful chemicals of typical mattresses.

SILVER – Cash & Carry Furniture

850 East Main St.

El Cajon 92021

candcfurnishme.com | 619-442-7706

GARDEN SUPPLY

GOLD – Dixieline

8372 Center Drive

La Mesa 91942

dixieline.com | 619-465-4242

Dixieline is conveniently located throughout San Diego County, offering both homeowners and contractors a full-range of services. Its sales staff can help you select the proper hardware, tools and supplies, including building materials and lumber, for your project.

Each home center has a complete lumberyard with the capability to cut and mill lumber to your specifications. Our fleet of trucks can conveniently deliver materials to your home or jobsite.

The company is the Project People at Dixieline and that means you get knowledgeable advice on just about any home improvement project. Whether you’re remodeling your home or kitchen, spiffing up a bathroom, building a new deck, or purchasing windows and doors, Dixieline can help you select the perfect products for your home.

SILVER – Orchard Supply Hardware

8780 Navajo Road

San Diego 92119

osh.com | 619-466-4101

GYM / WORKOUT STUDIO

GOLD – Chuze Fitness

5500 Grossmont Center Drive

La Mesa 91942

chuzefitness.com | 619-741-7600

SILVER – Orangetheory Fitness

8322 Parkway Drive

La Mesa 91942

la-mesa.orangetheoryfitness.com

619-916-5999

HAIR SALON

GOLD – Crow Salon

4689 Date Ave.

La Mesa 91941

crowsalon.com | 619-460-0364

Here at Crow Salon we are a silly and loving group of girls who want to build relationships with our clients and create beautiful healthy hair.

Warning: You might leave our salon looking good and feeling good.

All stylists here are independent stylists with their own business practices and hours. You are welcome to call the salon and we will direct you to someone that best fits your needs. Or check out our stylist profiles and see who you’re drawn to. You can book online 24/7. We also love Yelp reviews!

SILVER – Cultivate, A HairLoveDesign Salon

4752 Palm Ave., Suite 100

La Mesa 91942

cultivatehair.com | 619-335-8830

HARDWARE STORE

GOLD – Dixieline

8372 Center Drive

La Mesa 91942

dixieline.com | 619-465-4242

Dixieline is conveniently located throughout San Diego County, offering both homeowners and contractors a full-range of services. Its sales staff can help you select the proper hardware, tools and supplies, including building materials and lumber, for your project.

Each home center has a complete lumberyard with the capability to cut and mill lumber to your specifications. Our fleet of trucks can conveniently deliver materials to your home or jobsite.

The company is the Project People at Dixieline and that means you get knowledgeable advice on just about any home improvement project. Whether you’re remodeling your home or kitchen, spiffing up a bathroom, building a new deck, or purchasing windows and doors, Dixieline can help you select the perfect products for your home.

SILVER – La Mesa Lumber & Hardware

8255 University Ave.

La Mesa 91942

lamesalumber.com | 619-867-0777

HOSPITAL

GOLD – Sharp Grossmont Hospital

5555 Grossmont Center Drive

La Mesa 91942

sharp.com | 619-740-6000

Sharp Grossmont Hospital offers patients nationally recognized care close to home.

At East County San Diego’s largest health care facility, you’ll be treated with medical excellence and advanced technology at every step in your health care journey. Together, we’ll design a treatment plan that’s just right for you. And you’ll experience a new level of kindness and empathy toward you and your family, who we know are key to your healing.

From orthopedics and labor and delivery to cancer, heart and stroke care, Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa has invested in innovative, cutting-edge medical care to help you get well quickly. This includes one of the most technologically advanced emergency rooms in the nation for care you can count on.

All of this is just part of what we’re dedicated to, and call, “The Sharp Experience.” It’s how we get you the best possible results, and it’s how we’ve earned national recognition for excellence in quality patient care.

SILVER – Kaiser Permanente La Mesa Medical Offices

8080 Parkway Drive

La Mesa 91942

k-p.li/2mr0gtB | 619-528-5000

HOTEL

GOLD – Holiday Inn San Diego, La Mesa

8000 Parkway Drive

La Mesa 91942

bit.ly/2uHKe2c | 619-698-7747

SILVER – Hotel del Coronado

1500 Orange Ave.

Coronado 92118

hoteldel.com | 619-435-6611

INSURANCE BROKER

GOLD – Peggy Buffo, Aztec & Baron Insurance Agency

7560 University Ave., Suite A

La Mesa 91942

completemarkets.com/PeggyBuffo

619-667-2677

SILVER – Robert Good, Allstate

8170 La Mesa Blvd.

La Mesa 91942

bit.ly/2NpkKym | 619-442-0505

JEWELRY STORE

GOLD – Pierre’s Jewelers

8324 La Mesa Blvd.

La Mesa 91942

pierresjewelers.com | 619-463-4072

SILVER – Enhancery Jewelers

4242 Camino Del Rio North

San Diego 92108

enhancery.com | 619-282-3900

LOCAL COMMUNITY EVENT

GOLD – La Mesa Farmers Market

La Mesa Village

La Mesa 91942

cityoflamesa.com | 619-550-7180

SILVER – La Mesa Oktoberfest

La Mesa Village

La Mesa 91942

lamesaoktoberfest.org

MANICURE / PEDICURE

GOLD – Spa & Co Nails & Wine Bar

5500 Grossmont Center Drive

La Mesa 91942

619-337-0163

SILVER – Nails by MaDonna

8363 Center Drive

La Mesa 91942

styleseat.com/madonnasisk

619-994-8245

MASSAGE

GOLD – Estasi, San Diego Massage Therapy Specialists

8939 La Mesa Blvd., Suite 3

La Mesa 91942

sdmassage.com | 619-249-2541

SILVER – Revive Day Spa

5480 Baltimore Drive, Suite 210

La Mesa 91942

revive-yourself.com | 619-895-0927

mo@revive-yourself.com

MMA / BOXING GYM

GOLD – Gio’s Fitness101

8227 La Mesa Blvd.

La Mesa 91942

giosfitness101.com | 619-825-3585

SILVER – Jiu Jitsu Foundation

8380 Center Drive, Suite A

La Mesa 91942

jiujitsufoundation.com | 619-741-3000

NEW BUSINESS

GOLD – Divas Gallery

8348 La Mesa Blvd.

La Mesa 91942

619-825-3193

SILVER – Blackbird

8207 La Mesa Blvd.

La Mesa 91942

blackbirdlamesa.com | 619-992-6052

blackbirdlamesa@gmail.com

OPTOMETRIST

GOLD – 20/20 Vision Center

7090 Parkway Drive, Suite A

La Mesa 91942

2020lamesa.com | 619-460-2020

SILVER – La Mesa Vision Care Center Optometry

8007 La Mesa Blvd.

La Mesa 91942

lamesavisioncare.net | 619-466-5665

PERSONAL TRAINER

GOLD – Sean Gogarty

751 Van Horn Road

El Cajon 92019

sgofitness.com | 619-300-6821

SILVER – Gio’s Fitness101

8227 La Mesa Blvd.

La Mesa 91942

giosfitness101.com | 619-825-3585

PET BOARDING / DAY CARE

GOLD – La Mesa Pet Hotel

8126 Center St.

La Mesa 91942

lamesapethotel.com | 619-466-6166

SILVER – The Pooped Puppy

7841 El Cajon Blvd.

La Mesa 91942

thepoopedpuppy.com | 619-825-3130

PET GROOMER

GOLD – Tami’s Tender Touch

8841 La Mesa Blvd.

La Mesa 91941

619-465-7387

SILVER – Doggie – Do’s By Terri

5575 Baltimore Drive, Suite 108

La Mesa 91942

doggiedosbyterri.wordpress.com

619-741-0566

PHARMACY

GOLD – Kaiser Permanente La Mesa Medical Offices

8080 Parkway Drive

La Mesa 91942

k-p.li/2mr0gtB | 619-528-5000

SILVER – La Mesa Pharmacy

8301 La Mesa Blvd.

La Mesa 91941

619-466-3246

PILATES

GOLD – West Coast Pilates Centre

5316 Baltimore Drive

La Mesa 91942

westcoastpilatescentre.com | 619-701-9009

SILVER – Beyond Pilates Studios

6195 Lake Murray Blvd.

La Mesa 91942

beyondpilates.com | 619-872-2593

info@beyondpilates.com

PLUMBER

GOLD – Ideal Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electrical

5161 Waring Road

San Diego 92120

idealservice.com | 619-583-7963

ideal@idealService.com

SILVER – Earl W. Fite & Sons Plumbing, Inc.

8878 La Mesa Blvd.

La Mesa 91942

fiteplumbing.net | 619-466-5702

REAL ESTATE AGENT

GOLD – Laura Lothian Real Estate

8310 La Mesa Blvd.

La Mesa 91942

lauralothianrealestate.com | 619-540-7744

Thank you, La Mesa Courier for running your annual Best of La Mesa contest — I’m really happy to be the recipient of your 2017 Gold Winner for Best Real Estate Agent!

I’ve worked the La Mesa real estate market since the tail end of 2002 and love and appreciate all La Mesa’s neighborhoods: Mt. Helix, Village, Windsor Hills, Eastridge, Grossmont, Lake Murray, Fletcher Hills, Academy Heights and so on. Each neighborhood is very distinctive and it’s gratifying seeing so many people discovering La Mesa and choosing our city to be their home. My own property is a 1920’s Spanish on Lemon Avenue which was featured on a home tour hosted by the La Mesa’s Historical Society!

Thank you for awarding my brokerage, Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty, as Gold Winner for Best Real Estate Office. They’re the best company I’ve ever worked for. Keep up the great work. We love The Courier!

SILVER – Laurie Macdonald

8291 La Mesa Blvd.

La Mesa 91942

619-933-2659

REAL ESTATE OFFICE

GOLD – Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty

8310 La Mesa Blvd.

La Mesa 91942

pacificsothebysrealty.com | 619-337-1700

SILVER – San Diego Realty Services

8415 La Mesa Blvd., Suite 5A

La Mesa 91942

619-713-1044

RETIREMENT LIVING

GOLD – La Vida Real

11588 Via rancho San Diego

El Cajon 92109

lavidarealseniorliving.com | 619-592-8067

Nestled in Rancho San Diego, La Vida Real is a luxury retirement community offering independent living, assisted living and memory care in distinctively designed studio, one- and two-bedroom residences.

Residents enjoy resort style amenities and services such as a fully equipped fitness center, delicious dining at the onsite restaurant, a heated swimming pool and spa and a full calendar of social, cultural and educational opportunities.

The community’s licensed and accredited assisted living takes a “whole-person” approach to wellness and is tailored to meet residents’ needs with services that can be dialed up, or back at any time. La Vida Real’s memory care provides personalized and innovative programs focused on encouraging and supporting independence.

Combined, all of this makes La Vida Real the “Best of” San Diego’s retirement living. To learn more call 619-592-8067 or visit LaVidaRealSeniorLiving.com.

SILVER – The Montera

5740 Lake Murray Blvd.

La Mesa 91942

themontera.com | 619-464-6801

SOLAR COMPANY

GOLD – Semper Solaris

1805 John Towers Ave.

El Cajon 92020

sempersolaris.com | 619-357-4142

SILVER – Sullivan Solar Power

8949 Kenamar Drive, Suite 101

San Diego 92121

sullivansolarpower.com | 858-271-7758

TANNING SALON

GOLD – iTAN Sun Spray Spa

8215 La Mesa Blvd.

La Mesa 91941

itan.com | 619-644-5714

SILVER – Aztec Tan & Spa

6465 El Cajon Blvd.

San Diego 92115

aztectansandiego.com | 619-286-4826

TATTOO / PIERCING STUDIO

GOLD – Chronic Tattoo

1253 Garnet Ave., Suite B

San Diego 92109

858-274-9140

SILVER – Patriot Tattoo

9024 Campo Road

Spring Valley 91977

patriottattoo.com | 619-464-3729

VETERINARIAN / VET HOSPITAL

GOLD – Pet Emergency & Specialty Center

5232 Jackson Drive

La Mesa 91942

pescsandiego.com | 619-462-4800

SILVER – El Cerrito Veterinary Hospital

6911 University Ave.

La Mesa 91942

elcerritovet.com | 619-466-0533

elcerritovet@gmail.com

WAXING / THREADING SALON

GOLD – Natura Waxing Lounge & Spa

8211 La Mesa Blvd.

La Mesa 91942

naturawaxspa.com | 858-413-4002

SILVER – Angel’s Nail Salon

7420 University Ave.

La Mesa 91942

619-462-5309

YOGA STUDIO

GOLD – CorePower Yoga

5262 Baltimore Drive

La Mesa 91942

corepoweryoga.com | 619-337-9642

SILVER – A Gentle Way Yoga

8274 Parkway Drive

La Mesa 91942

agentleway.com | 619-698-1170