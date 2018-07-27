CONGRATULATIONS TO THIS YEAR’S WINNERS!

An important part of what makes La Mesa special are the businesses — big, medium and small — that are owned and staffed by the families and people in our community. They work hard, day in and day out, to provide retail shopping, medical services, law advice, and a multitude of other vital services and products we need. That is why one of the most exciting times of the year for us at San Diego Community News Network is the release of our “Best of La Mesa” issue, which puts a spotlight on those local businesses who are doing the very best in a variety of categories.
Each year we ask our loyal readers to nominate their favorite businesses and professionals. Once again, we received hundreds of nominations from residents eager to share their thoughts on the most deserving candidates. We tally the votes, compile a directory and send out awards — many of which you’ll see proudly displayed on the walls of local businesses and offices.
Some of these businesses have been serving La Mesa residents and out-of-town shoppers and visitors for decades. Others have only just begun to make an impact on the community, but have obviously caught the attention of local consumers by doing things right.
We encourage readers to hang on to this Best of La Mesa section throughout the year as a handy guide for the next time you look for an optometrist, a dry cleaner, a doctor, a new piece of furniture, or any other item or service you need or want.
And if by chance you disagree with any of the winners, we encourage you to keep your eyes peeled for next year’s ballots, which will be published in 2019. After all, competition is part of the fun.
Congratulations to all winners!
— SDCNN Staff.
ACCOUNTANT
GOLD – Victor J. Mosso, CPA
5520 Wellesley St., Suite 200
La Mesa 91942
619-461-5586
SILVER – George B. Dall, CPA
8917 La Mesa Blvd.
La Mesa 91942
dallcpa.com | 619-698-0698
ACUPUNCTURE
GOLD – Full Circle Acupuncture
7866 La Mesa Blvd.
La Mesa 91942
fullcircleclinic.com | 619-469-2027
SILVER – Christine Miller, L. Ac.
4754 Palm Ave.
La Mesa 91942
acupuncturespirit.com | 619-302-1129
ANTIQUES
GOLD – Bohemian House Vintage Antiques
8217 La Mesa Blvd.
La Mesa 91942
619-644-3003
Park Estate Company is now Bohemian House Vintage Antiques. We have provided estate liquidations and antiques sales in San Diego for over 15 years. Our store is filled with antiques, vintage estate furniture, collectables, jewelry, silver, glass, China, and art. We also provide consignment services. Come and see us at our new location. Open daily Monday through Sunday 11am to 6pm.
SILVER – David A’s Estate Antiques & Services
8806 La Mesa Blvd.
La Mesa 91942
davidaantiques.com
Hello, my name is David. I’ve been an antique collector and dealer for 30 years and am a certified appraiser through the Ashford Institute of Antiques.
My parents were antique collectors and artists. Their interests gave me the desire to enjoy and pursue my dreams. I lived in Europe for four years, which helped me appreciate antiques on a world-wide scale.
I enjoy the history and personal stories behind the pieces I discover. I consider myself a history detective as I discover the uniqueness and qualities of goods and family treasures. Because of my vast and long-standing experience and knowledge, the origin of a piece can be found or followed. While my passion is American antiques, I appreciate the significance of historical merit and craftsmanship in all worldly antiques.
I work with individuals, families, real estate agents, attorneys, accountants, trust departments, and retirees that want to downsize their homes. I put your best interests first to maximize your estate sale returns.
I have 30-plus years of experience, and provide the following services: consultation, estate sales, certified appraisals, consignment/brokerage, guest speaking, host an appraisal party, church or school events, and antique fairs or shows.
APPLIANCES STORE
GOLD – La Mesa Appliance Co.
265 El Cajon Blvd.
El Cajon 92020
lamesaapplianceco.com | 619-401-7560
SILVER – Santee Lowe’s
9416 Mission Gorge Road
Santee 92071
lowes.com | 619-212-4100
ART GALLERY
GOLD – Nainsook Framing + Art
8130 La Mesa Blvd.
La Mesa 91942
nainsookframing.com | 619-303-8060
SILVER – Rick’s Custom Framing Gallery
8808 La Mesa Blvd.
La Mesa 91942
customframinglamesaca.com | 619-462-5760
ATTORNEY
GOLD – Law & Mediation Firm of Klueck & Hoppes, APC
7777 Alvarado Road, Suite 413
La Mesa 91942
familylawsandiego.com | 619-577-4900
The Law & Mediation Firm of Klueck & Hoppes, APC is very grateful to be selected again by the readers of La Mesa Courier as Best Attorney.
We are committed to our mission statement “Access to Justice” and believe every individual should have access to legal representation by highly-rated, award-winning attorneys. We understand the difficulties and whirlwind of emotions that can result from family law matters and are here to help.
Our law firm provides expert California family law information and offers multiple options to retain our services. We have more than 12 attorneys with over 200 years of experience combined!
Our attorneys cover a wide array of family law cases including child-custody, premarital agreements, divorce, mediation, adoption, paternity, retraining orders, child support and alimony.
If you, or anyone close to you, have any family law related questions or concerns please contact our office today to schedule a consultation.
SILVER – Suzuki, Zandovskis & Yip, LLP
5480 Baltimore Drive, Suite 214
La Mesa 91942
socalfamlawyers.com | 619-462-0995
The law offices of Suzuki, Zandovskis & Yip, LLP have been proudly serving San Diego communities for many years. Suzuki, Zandovskis & Yip, LLP is extremely proud to be able to offer legal advice, legal counsel and representation in most any area of the law, and to most any client, from individuals to corporations and government bodies.
At Suzuki, Zandovskis & Yip, LLP, the utmost priority is to support and represent clients. No case is too big or too small for the team of San Diego attorneys. Suzuki, Zandovskis & Yip, LLP is happy to take on any case, from marital dissolution to child custody and visitation to child support to restraining orders, and it guarantees that it will not stop working on your behalf until it is satisfied that it has done absolutely everything in the power to resolve your case.
AUTO DEALERSHIP
GOLD – Penske Ford La Mesa
8970 La Mesa Blvd.
La Mesa 91942
penskefordlamesa.com | 855-483-0235
SILVER – Larry H. Miller Toyota Lemon Grove
6800 Federal Blvd.
Lemon Grove 91945
lhmtoyotalemongrove.com | 877-314-0756
AUTO REPAIR SHOP
GOLD – Tune Craft La Mesa
8802 La Mesa Blvd.
La Mesa 91942
tune-craft.com | 619-461-4100
SILVER – Firestone Complete Auto Care
5577 Lake Murray Blvd.
La Mesa 91942
firestonecompleteautocare.com
619-639-7876
BANK
GOLD – Chase Bank
4791 Spring St.
La Mesa 91941
chase.com | 619-463-4441
SILVER – Wells Fargo Bank
8011 University Ave.
La Mesa 91942
wellsfargo.com | 619-667-8667
BARBER
GOLD – Boulevard Barber & Shave
8283 La Mesa Blvd.
La Mesa 91942
boulevardbarber.com | 619-464-6500
I’m honored that the community of La Mesa has voted Boulevard Barber & Shave the Best Barber Shop. I’ve been a barber going on 29 years now.
I used to go to my dad’s barber shop when I was a kid and watch him cut hair. He was the one who inspired me to go to school and acquire my license. Barbering has been both a career and an enjoyment for me for many reasons. Aside from granting me the ability to work side by side with father for 20 years, I am passionate about the satisfaction of giving a great haircut to the clients and friends that I’ve made, over the years.
We are a modern-day barber shop — with an old-time feel — for today’s gentleman of leisure. We offer haircuts, hot towel shaves, beard trims, shampoos and complimentary beer (as well as discounts for seniors and active military). The tradition will continue here, at Boulevard Barber & Shave.
SILVER – A J Pros Barber Shop
8047 La Mesa Blvd., Suite B
La Mesa 91942
619-460-2999
BIKE SHOP
GOLD – Performance Bicycle
8706 La Mesa Blvd.
La Mesa 91941
performancebike.com | 619-461-9680
SILVER – Trek Bicycle Superstore
8495 Fletcher Parkway
La Mesa 91942
trekbicyclesuperstore.com | 619-668-8787
BOUTIQUE
GOLD – Free Rein Boutique
5500 Grossmont Center Drive
La Mesa 91942
freereinfashion.mysimplestore.com
619-549-1404
Thank you, La Mesa, for voting Free Rein Boutique the Best Boutique.
Two years ago, Heather – the owner – was 10 years strong as a manager at the Enterprise Car Rentals San Diego Airport location. However, she had always had a passion for the fashion industry. Heather decided to make the bold move of quitting her job and following her dream, signing a lease for retail space at the Grossmont Shopping Center.
Heather knows that word of mouth has really helped to establish her in her endeavors and is extraordinarily thankful that the community of La Mesa is actively supportive of small businesses — especially hers! Much thanks, again, from Free Rein Boutique.
SILVER – Uneeke Boutique
4674 Nebo Drive
La Mesa 91941
619-825-9487
I am beyond grateful and humbled for all the love and support of those who voted Uneeke Boutique for the Best of La Mesa Boutique Silver Winner. Thank you!
For many who don’t know the story behind Uneeke Boutique, to say that I was a young girl who wanted to have her own boutique or because I love fashion and wanted my own store is an understatement. I made retail/fashion my career, worked with big retailers and independent retailers.
The experience, knowledge, lessons, do’s and don’ts I took along the way and added to my dedication, hard-work, persistence, drive and passion. I ventured on my own, started Uneeke2 a pop-up in 2011 and in 2014, I opened Uneeke Boutique in La Mesa.
It is my promise to continue to be “The Boutique” that showcases unique styles at affordable prices for today’s woman. As I like to say: without “you,” there would be no “UB!”
CHIROPRACTOR
GOLD – Dr. John A. Manning, DC
8060 University Ave.
La Mesa 91941
619-698-8411
SILVER – Dr. Jason Graney, DC
La Mesa Village Chiropractic
4690 Nebo Drive
La Mesa 91941
villagechiropractic.com | 619-460-2224
COLLECTIVE
GOLD – TreeHouse Collective
lamesamedicalmarijuana.com
619-302-5383
SILVER – Harbor Collective
2405 East Harbor Drive
San Diego 92113
harbormmcc.com | 619-841-2045
CONSIGNMENT / RESALE
GOLD – The Consignment Shack
7835 El Cajon Blvd.
La Mesa 91942
theconsignmentshack.com | 619-460-1822
SILVER – Act II
8321 La Mesa Blvd.
La Mesa, CA 91942
myactii.com | 619-460-2606
COSMETIC SERVICES
GOLD – Sephora inside JCPenney
355 Fletcher Parkway
El Cajon 92020
sephora.com | 619-444-3100
SILVER – Nails by MaDonna
8363 Center Drive
La Mesa 91942
styleseat.com/madonnasisk | 619-994-8245
CREDIT UNION
GOLD – Mision Federal Credit Union
5500 Grossmont Center Drive, Suite 113
La Mesa 91942
missionfed.com | 800-500-6328
SILVER – California Coast Credit Union
8002 La Mesa Blvd.
La Mesa 91942
calcoastcu.org | 858-495-1600
DAY SPA
GOLD – Avia Salon and Day Spa
5500 Grossmont Center Drive
La Mesa 91941
aviasalonanddayspa.com | 619-465-9323
SILVER – Our Family Spa
5276 Baltimore Drive
La Mesa 91942
ourfamilyspa.com | 619-724-6000
DENTIST
GOLD – Brian Y. Suzuki, DMD, Inc.
2592 Fletcher Parkway
El Cajon 92020
briansuzukidental.com | 619-466-0600
SILVER – La Mesa Dental
7872 La Mesa Blvd.
La Mesa 91942
lamesadental.com | 619-464-1211
DERMATOLOGIST
GOLD – Dr. Maki Christine Goskowicz, M.D., F.A.A.D.
8860 Center Drive, Suite 300
La Mesa 91942
grossmontdermatology.com | 619-462-1670
After graduating from Stanford University, Dr. Goskowicz attended Washington University School of Medicine, where she earned her medical degree. She completed her internship at Mercy Hospital in San Diego, and residency program in Dermatology at the University of California San Diego Medical Center, where she was Chief Resident.
In addition to her interest in general dermatology, Dr. Goskowicz enjoys performing non-surgical cosmetic treatments to help her patients feel more satisfied with their skin. She is known for her skill with Botox and dermal fillers, as well as her proficiency in laser skin rejuvenation procedures.
Dr. Goskowicz has served as the president of the San Diego Society of Dermatologic Surgery. She is a Fellow of the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, the American Academy of Dermatology, and the American Society for Mohs Surgery. She enjoys her volunteer work at the VA hospital in La Jolla.
SILVER – Dr. Humberto Gallego, MD
7862 El Cajon Blvd.
La Mesa 91942
bit.ly/2LkOheZ | 619-644-6401
DOCTOR
GOLD – Dr. Austin Leialoha Howard, MD
8080 Parkway Drive
La Mesa 91942
k-p.li/2O1Ty9R | 619-528-5000
SILVER – Dr. Mary Alexander, MD
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
La Mesa 91942
bit.ly/2NZZ0dx | 858-499-2711
DRY CLEANER
GOLD – V.I.P. Cleaners
5650 Lake Murray Blvd.
La Mesa 91942
vip-cleaners.business.site | 619-460-7522
SILVER – Martinizing Dry Cleaning
8680 Navajo Road, Suite 105
San Diego 92119
martinizing.com | 619-466-6584
FINANCIAL PLANNER
GOLD – Ben Mallinger, LPL
4730 Palm Ave., Suite 212
La Mesa 91941
benmallinger.com | 619-741-4200
SILVER – Jesse D Sikorski, Edward Jones Financial Advisor
8140 La Mesa Blvd.
La Mesa 91942
edwardjones.com/jesse-sikorski
619-461-0100
As an Edward Jones financial advisor, I believe it’s important to invest my time to understand what you’re working toward before you invest your money. It’s also important to understand the level of risk you’re comfortable accepting when investing so we can balance it with the steps necessary to reach your long-term goals.
Whether you’re planning for retirement, saving for college for children or grandchildren, or just trying to protect the financial future of the ones you care for the most, we can work together to develop specific strategies to help you achieve your goals. We can also monitor your progress to help make sure you stay on track or determine if any adjustments need to be made. Throughout it all, we’re dedicated to providing you top-notch client service.
But we’re not alone. Thousands of people and advanced technology support our office so we can help ensure you receive the most current and comprehensive guidance. In addition, we welcome the opportunity to work with your attorney, accountant and other trusted professionals to deliver a comprehensive strategy that leverages everyone’s expertise. Working together, we can help you develop a complete, tailored strategy to help you achieve your financial goals.
FLORIST
GOLD – Allen’s Flowers & Plants
5609 Lake Murray Blvd.
La Mesa 91942
allensflowers.com | 619-460-3192
GOLD – Vons
8011 University Ave.
La Mesa 91942
vons.com | 619-464-1011
FURNITURE STORE
GOLD – Mattress Makers
8366 La Mesa Blvd.
La Mesa 91942
mattressmakers.com | 619-303-9505
Some people were born to be certain things in life, such as doctors, professional athletes, engineers. Well with us, you could say we were born to be in the mattress business. Our journey started even before we were born. It started in the 60’s when our grandpa started a small little mattress factory near downtown San Diego. These were the good old days in the mattress industry when natural materials were naturally used — before the gels, memory foams, air beds, “no flip” and “bed in a box” mattresses gimmicks.
We started Mattress Makers with the goal of providing the best mattress shopping experience ever, and providing San Diego with the highest quality mattresses at fair prices and without the harmful chemicals of typical mattresses.
SILVER – Cash & Carry Furniture
850 East Main St.
El Cajon 92021
candcfurnishme.com | 619-442-7706
GARDEN SUPPLY
GOLD – Dixieline
8372 Center Drive
La Mesa 91942
dixieline.com | 619-465-4242
SILVER – Orchard Supply Hardware
8780 Navajo Road
San Diego 92119
osh.com | 619-466-4101
GYM / WORKOUT STUDIO
GOLD – Chuze Fitness
5500 Grossmont Center Drive
La Mesa 91942
chuzefitness.com | 619-741-7600
SILVER – Orangetheory Fitness
8322 Parkway Drive
La Mesa 91942
la-mesa.orangetheoryfitness.com
619-916-5999
HAIR SALON
GOLD – Crow Salon
4689 Date Ave.
La Mesa 91941
crowsalon.com | 619-460-0364
Here at Crow Salon we are a silly and loving group of girls who want to build relationships with our clients and create beautiful healthy hair.
Warning: You might leave our salon looking good and feeling good.
All stylists here are independent stylists with their own business practices and hours. You are welcome to call the salon and we will direct you to someone that best fits your needs. Or check out our stylist profiles and see who you’re drawn to. You can book online 24/7. We also love Yelp reviews!
SILVER – Cultivate, A HairLoveDesign Salon
4752 Palm Ave., Suite 100
La Mesa 91942
cultivatehair.com | 619-335-8830
HARDWARE STORE
GOLD – Dixieline
8372 Center Drive
La Mesa 91942
dixieline.com | 619-465-4242
SILVER – La Mesa Lumber & Hardware
8255 University Ave.
La Mesa 91942
lamesalumber.com | 619-867-0777
HOSPITAL
GOLD – Sharp Grossmont Hospital
5555 Grossmont Center Drive
La Mesa 91942
sharp.com | 619-740-6000
Sharp Grossmont Hospital offers patients nationally recognized care close to home.
At East County San Diego’s largest health care facility, you’ll be treated with medical excellence and advanced technology at every step in your health care journey. Together, we’ll design a treatment plan that’s just right for you. And you’ll experience a new level of kindness and empathy toward you and your family, who we know are key to your healing.
From orthopedics and labor and delivery to cancer, heart and stroke care, Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa has invested in innovative, cutting-edge medical care to help you get well quickly. This includes one of the most technologically advanced emergency rooms in the nation for care you can count on.
All of this is just part of what we’re dedicated to, and call, “The Sharp Experience.” It’s how we get you the best possible results, and it’s how we’ve earned national recognition for excellence in quality patient care.
SILVER – Kaiser Permanente La Mesa Medical Offices
8080 Parkway Drive
La Mesa 91942
k-p.li/2mr0gtB | 619-528-5000
HOTEL
GOLD – Holiday Inn San Diego, La Mesa
8000 Parkway Drive
La Mesa 91942
bit.ly/2uHKe2c | 619-698-7747
SILVER – Hotel del Coronado
1500 Orange Ave.
Coronado 92118
hoteldel.com | 619-435-6611
INSURANCE BROKER
GOLD – Peggy Buffo, Aztec & Baron Insurance Agency
7560 University Ave., Suite A
La Mesa 91942
completemarkets.com/PeggyBuffo
619-667-2677
SILVER – Robert Good, Allstate
8170 La Mesa Blvd.
La Mesa 91942
bit.ly/2NpkKym | 619-442-0505
JEWELRY STORE
GOLD – Pierre’s Jewelers
8324 La Mesa Blvd.
La Mesa 91942
pierresjewelers.com | 619-463-4072
SILVER – Enhancery Jewelers
4242 Camino Del Rio North
San Diego 92108
enhancery.com | 619-282-3900
LOCAL COMMUNITY EVENT
GOLD – La Mesa Farmers Market
La Mesa Village
La Mesa 91942
cityoflamesa.com | 619-550-7180
SILVER – La Mesa Oktoberfest
La Mesa Village
La Mesa 91942
lamesaoktoberfest.org
MANICURE / PEDICURE
GOLD – Spa & Co Nails & Wine Bar
5500 Grossmont Center Drive
La Mesa 91942
619-337-0163
SILVER – Nails by MaDonna
8363 Center Drive
La Mesa 91942
styleseat.com/madonnasisk
619-994-8245
MASSAGE
GOLD – Estasi, San Diego Massage Therapy Specialists
8939 La Mesa Blvd., Suite 3
La Mesa 91942
sdmassage.com | 619-249-2541
SILVER – Revive Day Spa
5480 Baltimore Drive, Suite 210
La Mesa 91942
revive-yourself.com | 619-895-0927
mo@revive-yourself.com
MMA / BOXING GYM
GOLD – Gio’s Fitness101
8227 La Mesa Blvd.
La Mesa 91942
giosfitness101.com | 619-825-3585
SILVER – Jiu Jitsu Foundation
8380 Center Drive, Suite A
La Mesa 91942
jiujitsufoundation.com | 619-741-3000
NEW BUSINESS
GOLD – Divas Gallery
8348 La Mesa Blvd.
La Mesa 91942
619-825-3193
SILVER – Blackbird
8207 La Mesa Blvd.
La Mesa 91942
blackbirdlamesa.com | 619-992-6052
blackbirdlamesa@gmail.com
OPTOMETRIST
GOLD – 20/20 Vision Center
7090 Parkway Drive, Suite A
La Mesa 91942
2020lamesa.com | 619-460-2020
SILVER – La Mesa Vision Care Center Optometry
8007 La Mesa Blvd.
La Mesa 91942
lamesavisioncare.net | 619-466-5665
PERSONAL TRAINER
GOLD – Sean Gogarty
751 Van Horn Road
El Cajon 92019
sgofitness.com | 619-300-6821
SILVER – Gio’s Fitness101
8227 La Mesa Blvd.
La Mesa 91942
giosfitness101.com | 619-825-3585
PET BOARDING / DAY CARE
GOLD – La Mesa Pet Hotel
8126 Center St.
La Mesa 91942
lamesapethotel.com | 619-466-6166
SILVER – The Pooped Puppy
7841 El Cajon Blvd.
La Mesa 91942
thepoopedpuppy.com | 619-825-3130
PET GROOMER
GOLD – Tami’s Tender Touch
8841 La Mesa Blvd.
La Mesa 91941
619-465-7387
SILVER – Doggie – Do’s By Terri
5575 Baltimore Drive, Suite 108
La Mesa 91942
doggiedosbyterri.wordpress.com
619-741-0566
PHARMACY
GOLD – Kaiser Permanente La Mesa Medical Offices
8080 Parkway Drive
La Mesa 91942
k-p.li/2mr0gtB | 619-528-5000
SILVER – La Mesa Pharmacy
8301 La Mesa Blvd.
La Mesa 91941
619-466-3246
PILATES
GOLD – West Coast Pilates Centre
5316 Baltimore Drive
La Mesa 91942
westcoastpilatescentre.com | 619-701-9009
SILVER – Beyond Pilates Studios
6195 Lake Murray Blvd.
La Mesa 91942
beyondpilates.com | 619-872-2593
info@beyondpilates.com
PLUMBER
GOLD – Ideal Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electrical
5161 Waring Road
San Diego 92120
idealservice.com | 619-583-7963
ideal@idealService.com
SILVER – Earl W. Fite & Sons Plumbing, Inc.
8878 La Mesa Blvd.
La Mesa 91942
fiteplumbing.net | 619-466-5702
REAL ESTATE AGENT
GOLD – Laura Lothian Real Estate
8310 La Mesa Blvd.
La Mesa 91942
lauralothianrealestate.com | 619-540-7744
Thank you, La Mesa Courier for running your annual Best of La Mesa contest — I’m really happy to be the recipient of your 2017 Gold Winner for Best Real Estate Agent!
I’ve worked the La Mesa real estate market since the tail end of 2002 and love and appreciate all La Mesa’s neighborhoods: Mt. Helix, Village, Windsor Hills, Eastridge, Grossmont, Lake Murray, Fletcher Hills, Academy Heights and so on. Each neighborhood is very distinctive and it’s gratifying seeing so many people discovering La Mesa and choosing our city to be their home. My own property is a 1920’s Spanish on Lemon Avenue which was featured on a home tour hosted by the La Mesa’s Historical Society!
Thank you for awarding my brokerage, Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty, as Gold Winner for Best Real Estate Office. They’re the best company I’ve ever worked for. Keep up the great work. We love The Courier!
SILVER – Laurie Macdonald
8291 La Mesa Blvd.
La Mesa 91942
619-933-2659
REAL ESTATE OFFICE
GOLD – Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty
8310 La Mesa Blvd.
La Mesa 91942
pacificsothebysrealty.com | 619-337-1700
SILVER – San Diego Realty Services
8415 La Mesa Blvd., Suite 5A
La Mesa 91942
619-713-1044
RETIREMENT LIVING
GOLD – La Vida Real
11588 Via rancho San Diego
El Cajon 92109
lavidarealseniorliving.com | 619-592-8067
Nestled in Rancho San Diego, La Vida Real is a luxury retirement community offering independent living, assisted living and memory care in distinctively designed studio, one- and two-bedroom residences.
Residents enjoy resort style amenities and services such as a fully equipped fitness center, delicious dining at the onsite restaurant, a heated swimming pool and spa and a full calendar of social, cultural and educational opportunities.
The community’s licensed and accredited assisted living takes a “whole-person” approach to wellness and is tailored to meet residents’ needs with services that can be dialed up, or back at any time. La Vida Real’s memory care provides personalized and innovative programs focused on encouraging and supporting independence.
Combined, all of this makes La Vida Real the “Best of” San Diego’s retirement living. To learn more call 619-592-8067 or visit LaVidaRealSeniorLiving.com.
SILVER – The Montera
5740 Lake Murray Blvd.
La Mesa 91942
themontera.com | 619-464-6801
SOLAR COMPANY
GOLD – Semper Solaris
1805 John Towers Ave.
El Cajon 92020
sempersolaris.com | 619-357-4142
SILVER – Sullivan Solar Power
8949 Kenamar Drive, Suite 101
San Diego 92121
sullivansolarpower.com | 858-271-7758
TANNING SALON
GOLD – iTAN Sun Spray Spa
8215 La Mesa Blvd.
La Mesa 91941
itan.com | 619-644-5714
SILVER – Aztec Tan & Spa
6465 El Cajon Blvd.
San Diego 92115
aztectansandiego.com | 619-286-4826
TATTOO / PIERCING STUDIO
GOLD – Chronic Tattoo
1253 Garnet Ave., Suite B
San Diego 92109
858-274-9140
SILVER – Patriot Tattoo
9024 Campo Road
Spring Valley 91977
patriottattoo.com | 619-464-3729
VETERINARIAN / VET HOSPITAL
GOLD – Pet Emergency & Specialty Center
5232 Jackson Drive
La Mesa 91942
pescsandiego.com | 619-462-4800
SILVER – El Cerrito Veterinary Hospital
6911 University Ave.
La Mesa 91942
elcerritovet.com | 619-466-0533
elcerritovet@gmail.com
WAXING / THREADING SALON
GOLD – Natura Waxing Lounge & Spa
8211 La Mesa Blvd.
La Mesa 91942
naturawaxspa.com | 858-413-4002
SILVER – Angel’s Nail Salon
7420 University Ave.
La Mesa 91942
619-462-5309
YOGA STUDIO
GOLD – CorePower Yoga
5262 Baltimore Drive
La Mesa 91942
corepoweryoga.com | 619-337-9642
SILVER – A Gentle Way Yoga
8274 Parkway Drive
La Mesa 91942
agentleway.com | 619-698-1170