The City of La Mesa is dedicated to providing high quality facilities and services that meet residents’ existing and emerging needs. To help reach this goal, the city hired True North Research, an independent survey research firm, to conduct a statistically valid citywide sample survey to better understand how La Mesa residents feel about the way the city is providing vital services, understand where the city should spend resources, and assess opinions on a variety of topics such as public safety, traffic and city services. La Mesa conducts a community survey every two years.

To ensure that a statistically valid survey is achieved that will produce data that is representative of La Mesa residents, approximately 800 to 1,000 La Mesa households will be randomly sampled to participate in the survey. Residents may receive an email or a call from the research firm requesting participating in the survey. Once the survey data is tabulated, the findings will be presented to the La Mesa City Council at an upcoming regularly scheduled council meeting. The results of the 2021 Community Survey will also be posted on the city’s website at www.cityoflamesa.us/531/Public-Opinion-Survey where residents can currently find results from past surveys.

If you have any questions about the survey please contact the City Manager’s Office at 619-667-1311