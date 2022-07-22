City Tacos founder Gerry Torres recently became a United States citizen in a ceremony held at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in downtown. Torres is originally from Mexico City and he moved to San Diego in 1992.

After working in various roles in the food and beverage industry in San Diego, Miami, and Hawaii for 22 years, Torres opened his first City Tacos in North Park in 2014.

He has since expanded to seven locations overall, including La Mesa, East Village (Ballpark), Pacific Beach, Encinitas, Sorrento Valley, and Los Angeles on the campus of University of Southern California.

The City Tacos menu features traditional tacos (pollo asado, carnitas, carne asada), caseros “homestyle” tacos (pulled pork with mayan achiote sauce, beef shank, mahi mahi), and several other meat, seafood, and vegetarian options.

For more information on City Tacos, visit: citytacossd.com/.