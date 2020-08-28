The La Mesa Chamber has launched a new program to promote business members in a unique and informative way.

“La Mesa Live” is an on-site video interview, allowing business owners to have an engaging conversation with Chamber President and CEO Mary England, share interesting facts about their business and talk about the goods and services they provide.

The videos offer a views way to meet local business owners and have them share their history, their passion for what they do and how they embarked on their journey of opening their business If they are a spokesperson for a larger company, they will share the company’s goals, vision, vital statistics about that company and possibly give the viewers a behind-the-scenes tour of that business.

The current challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic offered a unique opportunity to put this creative marketing tool into action. Restaurants are the first targeted businesses to be interviewed, as the pandemic caused public health authorities to ban indoor dining. When possible, restaurant owners are adapting their business model for their locations. Owners are creatively modifying their outdoor space to provide tents, fencing, canopies, umbrellas, decorative plants/foliage, as well as implement the social distancing restrictions, in their efforts to entice customers to dine with them.

Currently, La Mesa Live has video interviews featuring local restaurants Marie Callenders, Nonno’s Ristorante Italiano and Little Roma Restaurant.

La Mesa Live would not be possible without the commitment and expertise of Marvin Sears, owner of Studio M.I.F. Studio M.I.F. specializes in audio production, photography and videography.

“Sears brings a can do attitude to this project and is the perfect partner for this new marketing endeavor,” Engand commented in a press release.

La Mesa Live interviews are posted on the Chamber website and can be viewed at www.lamesachamber.com.