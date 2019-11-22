By JENNIFER OSBORN

While the San Diego weather belies the fact that it is autumn, we can measure the seasons in Southern California using high school sports! As we approach the end of the fall sports season, Helix is celebrating the success of many of our student athletes – many of the teams and individual athletes had outstanding seasons, and some are still competing for more!

The girls vollleyball team was the League Champion, and advanced to the CIF Division III Semifinals.

Girls golf team member Jamie Lau (senior) advanced to the CIF Championship at Admiral Baker Golf Club.

Girls tennis team member Maya Gilbert (junior) won the Grossmont Individual Championship and advanced to the second round the CIF Individual Tournament.

The boys water polo team was the League Champion and advanced to the CIF DII quarterfinals.

The field hockey team was the League Champion and advanced to the second round of the CIF DI Playoffs.

The football team was the League Champion and will play in the Open Division Championship on Nov. 23 at Southwestern College.

The cross-country team will run in the CIF Championships on Nov. 23 at Morley Field.

And it’s not just teams on courts, fields, and pools that are having success. The speech and debate team took second place in the county at their second league tournament of the year. The Highlander band qualified for the State Championships in their division.

And finally, English teacher Angelique Gianas has built a solid esports foundation through an after-school program on the Helix campus, and led the team to a second-place national competition in her first year competing. This success is just part of what earned her a spot as a North America Scholastic Esports Federation (NASEF) scholastic fellow. Gianas is one of just 25 teachers chosen from across North America to participate in this program. NASEF works to interweave science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) with the world of team-based competitive video gaming, known as esports. NASEF’s new fellows program will provide scholastic-based tools, resources and instructional coaching for educators.



After-school snacks for all

In partnership with the Grossmont Union High School District, Helix has introduced an after-school food program. With funding provided through a federal grant, all students will have access to snacks or light meals after school each day. This program will provide a great service for our students, as many students stay on campus after school for sports practices, performance rehearsals, study groups, and academic support.



More news about food

The Helix foods classes are showing their work on Instagram! If you’d like to see what delicious dishes they are creating, follow them @helixfoodie!



Events calendar

Helix Instrumental Music presents Holiday Snow Jams, featuring The Helix Bagpipe Band, concert band, orchestra, and wind symphony. Dec. 10 and 11, 7 p.m., in the Helix Mainstage Theater. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at helixinstrumental.org (limited number available at the door).

Helix Vocal Music presents Highland Holidays. Dec. 16 and 17, 7 p.m., in the Helix Mainstage Theater. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children and students with ASB cards. Tickets are available online at bit.ly/2Xsew77.

Clubs and teams from Helix will be wrapping gifts at Grossmont Center this holiday season. Students will provide gift-wrapping services for a donation to fund their programs. The wrapping station is located near the information booth in the mall, across from Bath and Body Works, near the food court. The schedule is as follows:

Speech & Debate Team – Nov. 29, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Dec. 9, 4-9 p.m.; Dec. 17, 4-9 p.m.; Dec. 21, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Academic League – Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Dec. 23, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Super Scotties – Dec. 2, 4-9 p.m.; Dec. 13, 4-9 p.m.

Key Club – Dec. 4, 4-9 p.m.; Dec. 8, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Dec. 18, 4-9 p.m.

Tap Club – Dec. 5, 4-9 p.m.; Dec. 12, 4-9 p.m.; Dec. 24, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

The Helix Aquatics program will hold its sixth annual Crab Feed Fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 6 p.m., at the Crystal Palace, 3993 54th St. in San Diego. Come join us for an evening of fun, food, and fundraising! We’d love to have you participate and support the boys and girls swim teams, and boys and girls water polo teams. For more information, visit bit.ly/2Osw5zJ. Please note this is a 21+ event!

— Jennifer Osborn writes on behalf of Helix Charter High School.