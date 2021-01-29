By JAMESA SELLECK

The Navajo Canyon Republican Women of California (NCRWC) will continue to meet on Zoom and return to our in-person meetings as soon as possible.

NCRWC call to action

Our first duty is to purge the voter rolls. No more dead people voting.

It is also our task to actively pursue more members and associates, and add to our chapter. We need to care more about local government than federal. Our best opportunity to effect change is to act on a local level.

Reflection

January brought shock and disbelief.

“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction” — Ronald Reagan

We are looking socialism in the eye and stunned to realize it is our fault. It is the GOP’s fault.

Now it is time for reflection. Time to look at things a different way. It’s time for honest introspection and an unvarnished examination of what we did or didn’t do that brought us to this dangerous moment in history.

The genesis? We can all produce significant policies, politicians, and events that ushered in socialism.

Painful as it is to admit, we were asleep, spineless, and indolent. We either preferred ignorance or excused self-dealing and corruption.

When faced with shameful, harmful policies and fiscal pork from leftists, we readily lie down. For some unknown reason, we are deficient with words and messages. We play by the Marquis of Queensbury rules and wonder why leftists batter conservatives into the dirt.

Enough! This is a different time!

We have been bloodied and it’s our charge to rise and take back the America we love.

The GOP needs an internal assessment. Where have we failed throughout the decades? What made us impotent? What are our specifics for a stronger, more strategic, effective conservative movement? We must produce actionable items.

— Jamesa Selleck writes on behalf of the Navajo Canyon Republican Women of California.