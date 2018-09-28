Calendar: Sept. 28 – Oct. 25, 2018

Saturday, Sept. 29

Great Pumpkin Festival

Through Oct. 31

The Children’s Nature Retreat animal sanctuary in Alpine will hold its annual great pumpkin festival through Oct. 31. Retreat staff invite you to get in the Halloween mood, wander the pumpkin patch, and meet their family of over 130 animals. Tickets to visit the sanctuary are $15 for kids and $25 for adults. For tickets and information about the retreat, visit bit.ly/2OSuiTB.

Thursday, Oct. 4

‘Arcadia’

Through Oct. 13

Tom Stoppard’s stage-play “Arcadia” will be presented at the Grossmont College Stagehouse Theatre in six shows between Oct. 4–13. An original production by prolific British dramatist Tom Stoppard, the story follows two timelines that begin to converge as past and present grow increasingly blurred. Tickets to the critically acclaimed play are $15 for general admission, and $10 for students. For tickets and showtimes, visit bit.ly/2PQ6CPJ

Saturday, Oct. 6

Architecture lecture

The La Mesa Historical Society will discuss the architectural history of La Mesa’s Mt. Nebo and Eastridge neighborhoods as part of its roundtable lecture series. The discussion, titled “Classic Craftsman to Modern Mud,” will be held Saturday, Oct. 6, 10 a.m.–noon. Located in the Grossmont Healthcare District Conference Center Auditorium, 9001 Wakarusa St. Space is limited, contact Jim Newland at info@lamesahistory.com to reserve a seat.

Casa de Oro Fall Fest

The Casa de Oro Alliance is celebrating its third annual community fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 6, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. This free event will host games, food trucks, music and more. Located at the Spring Valley Academy, 3900 Conrad Drive, Spring Valley.

Stockzilla

Santee Lakes invites fishing aces and families to come cast a line as it restocks all seven lakes with over 3,500 pounds of catfish. For anglers who catch a tagged fish, the event will feature prizes including fishing poles, bicycles, camping gear, and free passes to the lakes. Stockzilla runs Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 6–7, 6 a.m.–6 p.m. $6 per car. Fishing permits are required and are available at the general store. 9310 Fanita Pkwy. For permit and event information, visit santeelakes.com

Sunday, Oct. 7

La Mesa Beautiful Spirit Awards

La Mesa Beautiful has announced its annual spirit awards which it presents to La Mesa residents who have been selected for their stand-out landscaping. The awards ceremony is free and runs 5–7 p.m. Refreshments will be served. To RSVP, email lamesabeautiful@gmail.com

Wednesday, Oct. 10

Red Lobster welcome party

La Mesa Chamber of Commerce welcomes new member Red Lobster with a soiree featuring happy hour drinks and samples. The party runs 5:30–7 p.m. with an official ribbon cutting at 6:15 p.m. Free. Red Lobster, 8703 Murray Drive.

Friday, Oct. 12

Transportation Expo

The city of La Mesa and its Rides 4 Neighbors program present a transportation expo designed to highlight transportation options and safety resources in the community. Expo will feature dozens of exhibitors, speakers, access to transportation resources, a complimentary breakfast bar and more. Sharp Grossmont health services will be in attendance providing flu shots to those who need them. Free. Held at the La Mesa Community Center, 4975 Memorial Drive. Oct. 12, 8:30–noon.

‘Butterflies are Free’

Through Nov. 11

The Lamplighter Theatre presents its rendition of Leonard Gershe’s 1969 play about a blind aspiring songwriter who falls in love with a free spirit in Manhattan. “Butterflies are Free,” winner of the 1970 Tony for best stage actress, is a touching and entertaining drama about finding one’s way in the world. Directed by George Bailey. Tickets are $22, students and military $19. 5915 Severin Dr. For tickets and showtime, visit bit.ly/2OQsSsF.

Saturday, Oct. 13

Golden Spoon anniversary celebration

The La Mesa Chamber of Commerce and Golden Spoon are celebrating the ice cream shop’s one-year anniversary. Come congratulate owners Chris and Dionne Cather and sample some frozen treats starting at 11 a.m. with a ribbon cutting and lasting through the day. 5640 Lake Murray Blvd.

Sunday, Oct. 14

Fair Trade Market

The St. Martin of Tours Catholic church will host its annual fair-trade gift market. Held in the parish hall, this event features local and national venders who are committed to creating and selling fair-trade goods. Sunday Oct. 14, 8 a.m.–1:30 p.m. at 7710 El Cajon Blvd. For more information and a list of venders, call 619-466-3241.

Wednesday, Oct. 17

Chamber of Commerce breakfast with Dr. Hornbrook

Join the La Mesa Chamber of Commerce for their final breakfast meeting of the year. Enjoy a hearty breakfast of eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, fresh fruit, coffee, juice and more and hear from guest speaker, Dr. David Hornbrook. Dr. Hornbrook is one of the world’s top three cosmetic dentists and has been transforming smiles for over 30 years. Tickets are $15 for members, $20 for non-members. Wednesday, Oct. 17, 7:30–9 a.m. Marie Callender’s, 6950 Alvarado Road.

Saturday, Oct. 20

Rummage sale

The La Mesa branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will hold its semi-annual rummage sale fundraiser. Proceeds will go on to support educational scholarship programs for women and girls. Clothing, household goods, craft supplies, appliances, toys, books and more will be available at low prices. Saturday, Oct. 20, 7 a.m.–5 p.m. at St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, 6556 Park Ridge Blvd.

Lions Tigers & Bears! Casino Night

Big cat and exotic animal sanctuary, Lions Tigers & Bears animal rescue will hold a casino night fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 20, at the home of Ms. Sharon Blanchet in Pacific Beach. The event offers guests the opportunity to learn more about the history and mission of the sanctuary and be a part of supporting their program. Admission is split between $200 for general admission, and $250 for VIP. All admission includes dinner, bar access, a silent auction, and casino-style games with the chance for prizes. To reserve tickets, call 619-659-8078

Sunday, Oct. 21

Community art show

A pop-up art show and garden party will take place on Oct. 21 with 10 local artists displaying and selling their works. Refreshments will be served while guests browse at this free event. Noon–4 p.m. 6378 Lake Athabaska Place, San Diego.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Chamber of Commerce annual meeting

The La Mesa Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual meeting at Hooleys Public House on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 5:30–7 p.m. Enjoy food and beverages from chamber partners and participate in electing board members. Admission includes two complimentary glasses of wine and is free to chamber members, $10 for non-members. For more details, or to RSVP, visit http://bit.ly/2PYjN1h.

Thursday, Oct. 25

Reka Parker Jazz Quartet

The Reka Parker Jazz Quartet returns to the Samuel M. Ciccati theater at Cuyamaca College on Thursday, Oct. 25. The quartet includes Reka Bodis-Parker on piano, Taylor Smith on bass, Grossmont College Music Department Chair Derek Cannon on trumpet, and Bob Daniels on drums. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets priced at $10 for general admission and $5 for students and seniors. First 20 students are admitted free. Call 619-660-4288 for reservations.

Saturday, Oct 27

Boo Bash

Join the Salvation Army Kroc Center and get dressed up with the family at the 16th annual Boo Bash. This year’s autumn celebration will be Saturday, Oct. 27, 1–4 p.m. Admission includes inflatables, carnival games, candy and prizes, pumpkin decorating, rock climbing, family-friendly music, goody bags and more. $1 per person. Salvation Army Kroc Center Recreation Field, 6753 University Ave.

Monday, Oct. 22

Open Studio Painting

Bring your unfinished works or start something new to an open studio painting class at Nainsook Framing + Art. Held 6–8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 22 and 29, the workshop will cover: color, composition, the rule of thirds, choosing subject matter, taking reference shots, and more. Artists should bring their own acrylic, oil or watercolor materials. All artists will receive individual attention. Each class begins with a short lesson that can be applied to any medium. $25. 8130 La Mesa Blvd. Find more information and reserve spots at bit.ly/2N1BzyC.

Saturday, Oct. 27

End of Life Planning & Choices

Grossmont Health District will host an end-of-life planning workshop on Saturday, Oct. 27, at noon. Speakers will discuss: “Do Not Resuscitate” (DNR), Advance Health Care Directive (AHCD), Physician Orders for Life-Sustaining Treatment (POLST), hospice, palliative care, the End of Life Option Act, and voluntary stopping eating and drinking (VSED). Located in the James G. Stieringer Conference Center, 9001 Wakarusa St. Free.

RECURRING EVENTS

Mondays

Singer call-out

Ladies of all ages who love to sing are invited to four-part harmony chorus rehearsals 7–9 p.m. Located in the social hall of La Mesa First United Methodist Church, 4690 Palm Ave. Free.

Thursdays

Movie matinee

The La Mesa Adult Enrichment Center shows various films on Thursdays at 1 p.m. in the center’s main hall. Cost is $2 per ticket. 8450 La Mesa Blvd. For movie listings, visit bit.ly/2Q1qU90

Fridays

La Mesa Farmers Market

La Mesa’s Friday Farmers Market features fresh local produce, food, music and crafts. 3–7 p.m. along La Mesa Blvd. Free. Visit lamesavillageassociation.org

Sundays

Traveling Stories

The Grossmont Center hosts the StoryTent on Sundays which invites kids of all ages to pick out a book, read it out loud to a volunteer, and earn cool prizes for reading. Volunteers ask engaging questions to help kids build reading comprehension and critical thinking skills. Free. 5500 Grossmont Center Drive.