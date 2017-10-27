Calendar: Oct. 27 – Nov. 23, 2017

Friday, Oct. 27

Seventh Annual Spooky Campover

Lions, Tigers & Bears, an animal sanctuary, is hosting a family-friendly overnight where you can sleep under the stars with rescued exotic animals. Bring camping gear, food, a pumpkin to carve and your Halloween costume. Tickets start at $35 and proceeds will benefit the animals. 3 p.m. on Friday to noon on Saturday. 24402 Martin Way in Alpine. Visit bit.ly/2ihrp3a or call 619-659-8078 ext. 2.

‘Haunted Lodge’ at El Cajon Elks Lodge

The El Cajon Elks Lodge 1812 and “Scareventures” present a community haunted house fundraiser. The “Haunted Lodge” event features a maze, booths, candy stations and more. Tickets $3-$20 online. Elks will contribute all proceeds from the event to children’s charities. 6–11 p.m. at 1400 E Washington Ave. in El Cajon. Visit elcajonelks.com or call 619-444-1812.

Art exhibit at Foothills Art Association

Elsiemae Florence Salter Cleeton, a San Diego native, will be the featured artist of the month and have her work shown at the Foothills Art Gallery. Elsiemae is known for a specific drawing and watercolor technique that she developed. The exhibit will be shown through Thursday, Nov. 2 at the Foothills Art Gallery, Porter Hall, 4190 Memorial Drive. Visit bit.ly/2xdtpiY.

‘Edges’ at San Diego State University

MFA students at SDSU present “Edges,” a nontraditional musical by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul that explores the transition to adulthood. Tickets $15–$20 at bit.ly/2gQWyHk. The show runs through Sunday, Nov. 5. 7:30 p.m. on Thursday–Saturday; 2 p.m. on Sunday. SDSU’s Experimental Theatre, 5500 Campanile Drive. Visit bit.ly/2gPTDym.

‘The Tin Woman’ at Lamplighters Theater

Lamplighters Community Theatre presents a dramatic comedy about a woman who tracks down the family of her late heart transplant honor. Tickets $17–$20 online, through the box office or by phone at 619-303-5092. Group rates available. 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. on Sundays. The show runs through Sunday, Nov. 5. 5915 Severin Drive. Visit bit.ly/2sxarPE.

SATURDAY Oct. 28

Boulevard Boo! Parade

Family-friendly event, now in its 13th year, features Halloween floats, vintage cars, costumed characters, live music and more. Parade starts at 10 a.m. at the corner of El Cajon Boulevard and Rolando Boulevard in Rolando and travels west to 60th Street. Event is free, however, limited grandstand seating is available for $20 adult, $10 child. Visit conta.cc/2xDtEzP.

Live music at San Pasqual Winery

San Pasqual Winery presents Stage IV Jazz. Seating is first come, first served. No cover. 7–10 p.m. at La Mesa Village, 8364 La Mesa Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2kIRWXx.

‘Stuff the Jeep’ at Barnes & Noble

La Mesa Chamber and Barnes & Noble encourage you to buy a book to donate to the annual “La Mesa Military Families Holiday Project” throughout the month of October. There will be an event that features a raffle, craft activities and more on Oct. 28 at noon–4 p.m. All donated books will be “stuffed” into a Jeep at 3:30 p.m. Visit lamesachamber.com.

La Mesa History Roundtable Lecture Series

Come learn about La Mesa’s own “Brigadoon,” the hidden gem of the La Mesa Highlands. La Mesa Historical Society will provide historic context and first-person insight about this community. Free for LMHS members; $5 requested donation for others. 10 a.m.–noon at Grossmont Healthcare District Center Auditorium, 9001 Wakarusa St. Call 619-466-0197 or email info@lamesahistory.com.

MONDAY Oct. 30

‘Tony – The Movie’ film screening

Join La Mesa Conversations and First United Methodist Church’s Community Outreach Ministry for a screening “Tony – The Movie,” a film about homelessness. Enjoy a buffet dinner before the event, with a panel presentation and discussion to follow. $5 suggested donation. 5:30 –8 p.m. at La Mesa First United Methodist Church, 4690 Palm Ave. RSVP at bit.ly/2igA9H1.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

ASGC Halloween Fest

Join Associated Student of Grossmont College at their booth for ghoulish games and frightening fun. 10 a.m.–1 p.m. in front of Building 60 at Grossmont College, 8800 Grossmont College Drive. Visit bit.ly/2inHtAJ or contact Barbara Gallego at 619-644-3780.

Friday, Nov. 3

Family Paint Night

La Mesa Spring Valley Educational Foundation is inviting the family to create art together in the La Mesa Arts Academy Multipurpose Room from 6–8 p.m. Art teacher Cynthia Cordero will lead participants through the process. Cost is $20 for first family member and $15 for each additional. Tickets at LMSVEF.org.

Nainsook Framing + Art artist reception

Join local artists to view their latest works with wine and snacks. The event features artists Jason Humphrey, Risë Parberry, Elaine Harvey and more. Free. 6–8 p.m. at Nainsook Framing + Art, 8310 La Mesa Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2lsypYK.

Saturday, Nov. 4

La Mesa Historical Society Historic Home Tour

The La Mesa Historical Society invites you to their 12th annual tour, which features seven architectural gems of the La Mesa Highlands. Tickets $25–$30 for LMHS Members; $40–$45 for others. Free shuttles available. 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Check in at the parking lots on the northwest corner of Date and Allison avenues. Call 619-466-0197 or email info@lamesahistory.com.

Monday, Nov. 6

Nainsook Framing + Art watercolor class

Nainsook Framing + Art offers their first class in their introductory watercolor series. Additional art classes will be held on Monday, Nov. 13 and Monday, Nov. 20. Art styles, times and costs vary. Events held at Nainsook Framing + Art, 8310 La Mesa Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2lsypYK.

Thursday, Nov. 9

Travis Tritt Solo Acoustic

Country musician Travis Tritt will perform at Sycuan Casino’s Live & Up Close theater. Tritt will also perform on Friday, Nov. 10. Must be 21-and-over to attend. Buy tickets at bit.ly/2gQEZXG or at the box office. Tickets start at $59. 8 p.m. at 5469 Casino Way, El Cajon. Visit bit.ly/2gQED3i.



Fall Concert Series at Cuyamaca College

Rob Thorsen Trio will play contemporary jazz at this year’s Fall Concert Series at Cuyamaca College. Tickets $8 each; $5 for students and seniors. Free parking. 7:30 p.m. in the Cuyamaca College Performing Arts Theater, Building B, 900 Rancho San Diego Parkway. Visit bit.ly/2gPuy6Q.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Foothills Art Association artist reception

Join Foothills Art Association for “Wildlife in Art,” their annual, juried art show. This year’s juror is professional artist Ray Brown. Artist reception will be held 4:30–6:30 p.m. at the Foothills Art Gallery, Porter Hall, 4190 Memorial Drive. The Exhibit will be shown through Wednesday, Dec. 6. Visit bit.ly/2xdtpiY.

Monday, Nov. 13

Golden Acorn Casino Trip

Hop on the bus and head to the casino with city of La Mesa’s Adult Enrichment Center for their monthly trip. $7 for members and $9 for nonmembers. Receive $20 in free play upon arrival. The bus leaves at 8:30 p.m. sharp from the Center, 8450 La Mesa Blvd. RSVP at 619-667-1322. Note: There will be no trip in December.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

La Mesa Flooring Company Ribbon Cutting

Celebrate the new name and branding of La Mesa Flooring Company. The event features an open house, ribbon cutting and mingling. Enjoy light hors d’oeuvres and beverages. 5–6:30 p.m. at La Mesa Flooring Company, 8772 La Mesa Blvd. RSVP required at rsvp@lamesachamber.com.

Thursday, Nov. 16

Fall Concert Series at Cuyamaca College

Local band Zimbeat will play at this year’s Fall Concert Series at Cuyamaca College. Tickets $8 each; $5 for students and seniors. Free parking. 7:30 p.m. in the Cuyamaca College Performing Arts Theater, Building B, 900 Rancho San Diego Parkway. Visit bit.ly/2gPuy6Q.



Dance concert

The Grossmont College Dance Department presents “Breaking Boundaries.” Performances will cover a full range of dance genres — modern, jazz, hip hop, ballet, musical theater and contemporary. The showcased pieces for this concert are created by Grossmont College dance student choreographers. Nov. 16, 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Joan B. Kroc Theatre, 6611 University Avenue, San Diego. Tickets $12 presale; $15 at the door. Contact 619-644-7766.



San Diego Oasis Distinguished Speaker Series: Tom Karlo

Tom Karlo, general manager of KPBS, will share his insights into local news and his vision to make KPBS the most trusted source of serious journalism. Wine and cheese reception to start. At San Diego Oasis, 5500 Grossmont Center Drive, Suite 269, 3:30–5 p.m. Cost is $35, register at SanDiegoOasis.org/classes.

SATURDAY Nov. 18

JDog Junk Removal and Hauling Ribbon Cutting

Welcome veteran-owned local business Dog Junk Removal & Hauling to the neighborhood. The celebration features an open house, ribbon cutting, barbecue and more. 9 a.m.–4 p.m. at the American Legion Post 282, 8118 University Ave. RSVP required at rsvp@lamesachamber.com. Call 619-465-7700.



60th Annual Pre-Thanksgiving Community Breakfast

Soroptimist International of La Mesa invites you to their annual breakfast to honor local women who have received the Soroptimist “Live Your Dream” award. All proceeds will benefit programs to help women and girls overcome challenges. LaDreda P. Lewis is the keynote speaker. Tickets $40. 7–9 a.m. at Handlery Hotel & Resort, 950 Hotel Circle North in Mission Valley. Visit bit.ly/2ifuAZc or call 858-279-7200.