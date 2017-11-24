Calendar: Nov. 24 – Dec. 21, 2017

SATURDAY Nov. 25

Live music: Blue Largo

Blue Largo play traditional 1940s- and 1950s-era blues music.

9 p.m. at the Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room, 7777 University Ave., La Mesa. No cover.

WEDNESDAY Nov. 29

Boulevard Stroll and Shimmer

The official kickoff to the holiday season in the La Mesa Village. La Mesa Boulevard is lit up with holiday lights as participating businesses offer specials, hot chocolate and cookies while carolers and other holiday music is performed.

The lighting ceremony will be held at Legacy Park at 5:30 p.m.

Ribbon cutting

Ribbon cutting for Experimac of La Mesa, hosted by La Mesa Chamber of Commerce. Light refreshments and beverages will be served.

5:30 p.m. at Experimac of La Mesa, 6165 El Cajon Blvd., Suite H, La Mesa. Free and open to the public. RSVP to rsvp@lamesachamber.com or 619-465-7700.

THURSDAY Nov. 30

Grossmont Stagehouse Theatre presents ‘Bus Stop’

This comedy about strangers finding love inspired the 1956 film of the same name.

Multiple nights.

Starts at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 2, 7, 8, 9; and at 2 p.m. on Dec. 2, 9. Grossmont College Stagehouse Theatre, 8800 Grossmont College Drive, El Cajon. All ages welcome. Tickets $10-$15 at bit.ly/2lMAFxJ.

SDSU presents ‘Enchanted April’

San Diego State University puts on this musical romance stage production based on a novel by Elizabeth von Arnim.

Nov. 30–Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 2–3 at 2 p.m. in the Don Powell Theatre at SDSU, 5500 Campanile Drive, San Diego. Tickets $17–$20 at bit.ly/2zGkc4t.

FRIDAY Dec. 1

‘A Christmas Cabaret’

Lamplighters Community Theatre presents an evening of seasonal music and entertainment. Some of the show proceeds go to Big Brothers Big Sisters. Dec. 1–17 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. at Lamplighters Community Theatre, 5917 Severin Drive, La Mesa.

Tickets are $20 adults, $17 for seniors, students and active military. Available at bit.ly/2z9q0Uc or by calling 619-303-5092.

Live music: Vinyl Pirates

Vinyl Pirates play classic rock form the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. 9 p.m. at the Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room, 7777 University Ave., La Mesa. No cover.

SATURDAY Dec. 2

‘The Nutcracker’

Music and the Mirror Balletcenter West presents holiday classic “The Nutcracker.” Clara dreams that her new toy nutcracker soldier has come to life. Together, they experience a fantastical adventure which leads them through an epic battle with the Rat King to the Sugar Plum Fairy’s magical Land of Sweets.

2 p.m. at the Kroc Center, 6845 University Ave., San Diego. Tickets: $20 for children, $25 for adults, call 619-322-7328 or visit balletcenterstudios.com. There will also be a Christmas opportunity to give at the performance where you can bring a toy or canned food for the less fortunate.

Island Banquet Fundraiser

Sunshine Mermaids Aquatic Adventure Camp for Girls fundraiser features live and silent auction, raffle prizes, vendor booths, performance by Irensia Dance Troops, live music, food and more.

6 p.m. at the Charcoal House, 9566 Murray Drive, La Mesa. $30 ticket includes dinner, two drinks and one raffle ticket. Visit bit.ly/2hEUd64.

Lions Tigers & Bears Christmas Festival Fundraiser

View exotic animals in an intimate setting while supporting efforts to rescue them. Guests will also be present as animals are released into a newly built, multi-acre habitat.

1–4 p.m. at 24402 Martin Way, Alpine. Member tickets are $40 adult, $15 child; non-member tickets are $65 adult, $20 child.

VIP tickets, which include a chance to feed the animals and a holiday drink, are $125 adult, $15 child for members; $150 adult, $20 child for non-members. Purchase tickets online at bit.ly/2j1COB4 or by calling 619-659-8078 ext. 2.

Live music: Ray Bautista

Classical and traditional guitarist Ray Bautista plays country, folk, classic rock, blues and reggae. 7 p.m. at San Pasqual Winery, 8364 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa. No cover.

Live music: Baja Bugs

Baja Bugs play the hits and obscure music of the Beatles. 9 p.m. at the Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room, 7777 University Ave., La Mesa. No cover.

SUNDAY Dec. 3

‘Christmas with the Salvation Army’

The Salvation Army’s Annual Community Carol Concert presents “Christmas with the Salvation Army,” also featuring the Salvation Army Brass Band and Songsters, a special appearance by Santa Claus and much more.

5 p.m. at the Kroc Center, 6845 University Ave., San Diego. Admission is free! There will also be a Christmas opportunity to give at the concert where you can bring a toy or canned food for the less fortunate.

TUESDAY Dec. 5

La Mesa Chamber of Commerce Holiday Mixer

Celebrate the chamber’s last mixer of the year at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse in Grossmont Center. All attendees will receive two drink tickets for bringing an unwrapped toy that will be donated to local military families.

Cost is free for chamber members, $10 for non-member guests, and $20 for guests who pay at the door. To RSVP, call 619-465-7700 ext. 2, or email rsvp@lamesachamber.com. Visit lamesachamber.net for more information.

THURSDAY Dec. 7

USE Open House & Celebration

La Mesa Chamber of Commerce invites the public to an open house to celebrate the new location of USE Credit Union at 8216 Parkway Drive, La Mesa. Mingle with other professionals and enjoy light hors d‘oeuvres and beverages.

Free and open to the public. RSVP to rsvp@lamesachamber.com.

FRIDAY Dec. 8

Live music:

Ron & The Reapers

Ron & The Reapers play British Invasion-era rock and ’60s R&B. 9 p.m. at the Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room, 7777 University Ave., La Mesa. No cover.

SATURDAY Dec. 9

Holiday in the Village

La Mesa Village Association presents fire pits, caroling, pony rides, puppet shows, face painting, movies and Santa to get everyone in the holiday spirit!

Dec. 9–10 starting at 10 a.m. in the La Mesa Village, 8030 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa. Cost is free to $30. Visit lamesavillageassociation.org.

Live music: Stage IV Jazz

Stage IV Jazz play a variety of music from jazz to R&B. 7 p.m. at San Pasqual Winery, 8364 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa. No cover.

Live music: Black Market III

Black Market III play rock, blues, American roots and grease punk. 9 p.m. at the Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room, 7777 University Ave., La Mesa. No cover.

TUESDAY Dec. 12

Sen. Anderson’s Holiday Legislative Open House

Sen. Joel Anderson invites constituents to a holiday gathering where they will hear an update on his 2017 legislative update and have the chance to submit ideas for the following year’s calendar.

6–8 p.m. at Toyota of El Cajon, 965 Arnele Ave., El Cajon. Please RSVP by calling 619-596-3136 or online at bit.ly/HLOH17.

THURSDAY Dec. 14

Movie and discussion:

‘The Wedding Plan’

Oasis presents a “Film on the Fringe” discussion of the Hebrew-language film “The Wedding Plan,” about a woman dumped by her fiancé but determined to find a husband in 30 days.

1 p.m. at San Diego Oasis Lifelong Learning Center in Grossmont Center, 5555 Grossmont Center Drive, Suite 325, La Mesa. Tickets $12. For ages 50 and up.

FRIDAY Dec. 15

Live music: TikiTronic

TikiTronic’s X-Mas show. 9 p.m. at the Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room, 7777 University Ave., La Mesa. No cover.

SATURDAY Dec. 16

Live music: Jim Erp

Acoustic guitarist and singer/songwriter Jim Erp plays instrumental steel string in Hawaiian and Celtic styles and does a variety of ’70s folk-rock covers.

7 p.m. at San Pasqual Winery, 8364 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa. No cover.

Live music: Rose’s Cantina

Rose’s Cantina play classic and modern Americana and country standards. 9 p.m. at the Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room, 7777 University Ave., La Mesa. No cover.

RECURRING EVENTS

Sundays

La Mesa Craft Corner: Calling all artists and art lovers: La Mesa Craft Corner is back. Show, sell or buy handmade items every second and fourth Sunday at La Mesa Craft Corner. The event will also be held on Nov. 12. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. at La Mesa Boulevard and Allison Avenue. Visit bit.ly/2q8NrZd.

Fridays

La Mesa Village Farmers Market: Fresh fruits, vegetables and craft specialty food vendors highlight the La Mesa Village Farmers Market. Held at the La Mesa Civic Center, at the foot of Date Avenue across from the La Mesa Police Station. 2–6 p.m.