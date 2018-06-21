Calendar: May 25 – June 21, 2018

ONGOING EVENTS

Kroc Kids presents: ‘Madagascar, Jr.’

Through May 27

Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip-hop Hippo and of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound onto your stage in the musical adventure of a lifetime. Based on the DreamWorks animated motion picture, “Madagascar, Jr.” follows all of your favorite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Joan Kroc Theatre, 6611 University Ave. For more information, call 619-269-1540.

Moxie Theatre: The Madres

Through June 10

A play written by Stephanie Alison Walker and directed by Maria Patrice Amon and Jennifer Eve Thorn. It takes place in 1978 in Argentina and people are disappearing off the street. Based on the true and gripping story of the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo, whose protest gained attention all over the world. On May 25, 26, June 1, 2, 8, and 9 the play begins at 8 p.m.; on May 31 and June 7 the play begins at 7 p.m.; and on May 27, June 3 and 10 the play starts at 2 pm. Moxie Theatre 6663 El Cajon Blvd. Tickets are $25–$30; available at bit.ly/2IsBtCQ.

FEATURED EVENTS

Saturday, May 26

Live Music: The Waits

This acoustic duo (guitar & mandolin) has a unique blend of folk, bluegrass, country, classic rock and more. No cover charge. Wine by the glass, cheese and crackers, and dessert available for sale. Seating is on a first come, first-served basis in the venue’s back room. 7–10 p.m. at the San Pasquale Wine Tasting & Gallery at 8364 La Mesa Blvd. Free. Visit bit.ly/2GrGWnB.

Santee Street Fair & Craft Beer Festival

Santee’s 10th annual event will feature over 300 food and craft vendors, live music, carnival rides and more. A “Heroes Stage” will honor military families and photo memorial about the war on terror titled “Fallen Soldier of California” will be on display at the San Diego Christian College.

10 a.m. at Riverview Parkway and Town Center Parkway, Santee. Admission to the fair is free and open to all ages. Admission to the Craft Beer Festival is $25 for 10 testers and meal, advance purchase; $25 for 10 tasters, $15 for five tasters, day of event. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/1hZuPRe.

Thursday, May 31

Grossmont Hospital: A Legacy of Community Service

Come learn about East County’s landmark public institution, the Grossmont Hospital, from historian and author Jim Newland. He will present the history of the publicly-owned healthcare district along with the doctors, nurses, administrators, civic-leaders, volunteers, donors, patients and families that have made this landmark community service asset. 10–11:30 a.m. at Grossmont Lifelong Learning Center, 5500 Grossmont Center Drive, Suite 269. Free. Visit bit.ly/2wQCD5F.

Friday, June 1

‘The Front Porch’

Through June 10

A play written and directed by local playwright George Bailey on how two women confront their fears and prejudices, become friends, and learn what it truly means to be an American. June 1, 2, 8, and 9 at 8 p.m.; on June 3 and 10 at 2 p.m at Lamplighters Community Theatre 5915 Severin Drive. Tickets are $15; available at bit.ly/2jGN1n3.

The Spinners

Join as the American R&B group known as Spinners, who in 2015 were Rock and Rock Hall of Fame Nominees, play. This performance will be featuring original member Henry Fambrough, Charlton Washington, Jessie Peck, Marvin Taylor and Ronnie Moss. 8 p.m. at Sycuan Casino – Live & Up Close, 5469 Casino Way. Tickets are $59–$69; available at bit.ly/2wPFbkB.

Saturday, June 2

Flag Day Parade

La Mesa’s annual event honoring the “stars and bars” features marching bands, floats and lots of flag waving. Parade starts at 10 a.m. and runs until noon along La Mesa Boulevard. Pre-parade music starts at 9 a.m. in the Village. Visit bit.ly/2s9Vfcv for more information.

Friends Fashion Fling

This Friends of East County Arts, Inc. fundraising event features complimentary Champagne, catered lunch, live music, silent auction, opportunity drawings and the main event — a fashion show.

11 a.m.–2 p.m. at the Ronald Reagan Center, 195 East Douglas Ave., El Cajon. Tickets are $70, available at friendsofecarts.org. For more information, call Judy Moore at 619-442-2778.

Sunday, June 3

The Australian Bee Gees

Attend the Bee Gees tribute performance that has been raved about all across the world. The Bee Gees have sold more than 220 million records worldwide, making them one of the world’s best-selling artists of all time. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997. Wayne Hosking, David Scott, and Michael Clift look to do the Gibb brothers proud at 7 p.m. at Sycuan Casino – Live & Up Close, 5469 Casino Way. Tickets are $29­–$39; available at bit.ly/2KBnjMa.

Murder Mystery Dinner Theater

The Kiwanis Club of La Mesa presents its second annual Murder Mystery Dinner Theater. The three-course dinner will be interspersed with live performances of “Boats, Bodies & Betrayal,” an original script. 6 p.m. at the La Mesa Community Center, 4975 Memorial Drive. Cost is $45 per person. RSVP before May 28 to Glenna Bloeman at 619-743-5192, Steve Blake at 619-823-8993, or Bob Shultz at 858-449-4679. Limited seating.

Thursday, June 7

Classic Car Show Kickoff

The La Mesa Village Association hosts this weekly event, every Thursday through August, featuring classic cars, trucks and motorcycles. This year’s kickoff event also features live music by The Ideas. 5–8 p.m. along La Mesa Boulevard in the Village.

Saturday, June 9

Live Music: Stage IV

Stage IV is a group that plays a variety of songs, from standards to jazz to R&B. Stage IV has had the opportunity to perform for many events that have enriched their experience as a band. From TV to charity events, Stage IV has been fortunate to be able to give back to the community. No cover charge. Wine by the glass, cheese and crackers, and dessert available for sale. Seating is on a first come, first-served basis in the venue’s back room. 7–10 p.m. at the San Pasqual Wine Tasting & Gallery at 8364 La Mesa Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2GsPx9p.

Sunday, June 10

The Real Story of Monopoly

Wayne Saunders tells the real story surrounding the phrase ‘Monopoly’. The story Parker Brothers doesn’t tell involves a famous nineteenth-century tax theorist, a stenographer who invented a typewriter carriage return, a Delaware commune, Ivy League economics classes, Atlantic City Quakers, an unemployed steam mechanic, the Favor Cake Set for girls, Wanamaker’s department store, theft and misrepresentation, George S. Parker himself, knockoffs and buyouts, J.P. Morgan, the craze, wartime contraband, the Anti-Monopoly game, a history detective’s search for justice, rewriting the trademark laws, experts and tournaments, new editions, globalization, and collectors. $12. 1–2:30 p.m. at Grossmont Lifelong Learning Center, 5500 Grossmont Center Drive, Suite 269. Visit bit.ly/2wQCD5F.

Summer Concert Series: San Diego Concert Band

Enjoy a performance from the local San Diego Concert Band at La Mesa’s “Sundays at Six” summer concerts. Under the direction of Roy Anthony, Jr., the San Diego Concert Band performs a wide range of music: traditional symphonic band pieces, marches, show tunes and arrangements of orchestral works for band. The band is composed of nearly 100 local musicians from all walks of life, including active and retired music educators, teachers, engineers, doctors, nurses, pilots, attorneys, insurance agents, business professionals, local and federal government employees, and college students. 6–7 p.m. at Harry Griffen Park Amphitheater, 9550 Milden St. Free. Visit bit.ly/2KD7CEv for more information.

Monday, June 11

10th Annual Taste of La Mesa

Stroll table to table and celebrate the Chamber’s 10th Anniversary by going on the popular community food extravaganza – the Taste of La Mesa. Eat your heart out and sample great food from multiple local restaurants in one location. You won’t want to miss this night of fun, food and more. Pricing does not include beverages. Alcoholic beverages may be purchased for $5 per glass, and bottled water and soda for $1. 6–8 p.m. at La Mesa Community Center, 4975 Memorial Drive. $40–$60. Visit bit.ly/2GrmPGh.

Friday, June 15

LMHS Annual Meeting

La Mesa Historical Society offer food, wine, and live music at La Mesa Wine Works, 8167 Center St. The society will be electing officers, presenting awards, and enjoying live music from DJ, producer, and label manager of Klectik Records Jason Patrick. 6 p.m. Free. For more information about the La Mesa Historical Society, visit bit.ly/2GrtPCE.

Saturday, June 16

Live Music: Jim Earp

Jim Earp is an acoustic guitarist and singer/songwriter, whose focus is instrumental steel string in Hawaiian and Celtic styles. Jim also sings a variety of ’70s folk-rock covers. No cover charge. Wine by the glass, cheese and crackers, and dessert available for sale. Seating is on a first come, first-served basis in the venue’s back room. 7–10 p.m at the San Pasqual Wine Tasting & Gallery at 8364 La Mesa Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2rSz8pB.

Sunday, June 17

Summer Concert Series: Steven Cade

Enjoy a performance from Steven Cade at La Mesa’s “Sundays at Six” summer concerts. Houston, Texas-born country pop artist Steven Cade has captivated and energized crowds across North America with his signature sound. He infuses contemporary pop elements into country-influenced songs, creating a unique slant on traditional country music. 6–7 p.m. at Harry Griffen Park Amphitheater, 9550 Milden St. Free. Visit bit.ly/2KD7CEv for more information.

Tuesday, June 19

Prehistoric Rock Art Paintings of San Diego

Author and Professor of American Indian Studies, Richard Carrico runs a session on the rich heritage of Kumeyaay and Luiseno art portrayed on rock faces and on the desert floor throughout San Diego County. Take a virtual tour of these incredible works while also attaining a greater understanding of how they were created, and explore possible the meanings of these art pieces that extend back thousands of years. Learn about the people who lived in San Diego County thousands of years ago through their artistic expression.10 a.m.–noon at Grossmont Lifelong Learning Center, 5500 Grossmont Center Drive, Suite 269. $12. Visit bit.ly/2wQCD5F.

Friday, June 22

‘Romeo, Romeo & Juliet’

Through July 8

The Roustabouts Theatre Company presents a play about what happens when Shakespeare’s iconic, star-crossed lovers get a third wheel: a tangled triangle of unrequited love. In this fun and fizzy romantic comedy, a rehearsal room becomes a hilarious hothouse for palpable passion, witty repartee, and comedic conflict as the Bard’s glorious language inspires the hopeless romantic in us all. Shows on June 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, 30, July 5, 6, and 7 all start at 8 p.m. at The Moxie Theatre, 6663 El Cajon Blvd. Tickets are $38; available at bit.ly/2LbryPB.



RECURRING EVENTS

Tuesdays

La Mesa Walks

Adult Enrichment Center hosts walks around La Mesa, starting at various locations. 9–10:30 a.m. Call 619-667-1300 for more information.

Thursdays

Classic Car Show

Classic cars, trucks and motorcycles and live music along La Mesa Boulevard in the Village. Thursdays; June through August. 5–8 p.m. Free. Visit lamesavillageassociation.org.

Movie Matinee

The La Mesa Adult Enrichment Center shows various movies every Thursday. Cost is $2. 1 p.m. at the Adult enrichment Center Main Hall, 8450 La Mesa Blvd. For listings of movies, visit the Adult Enrichment Center Bulletin at bit.ly/2KH0W8i.

Fridays

La Mesa Farmers Market

La Mesa’s Friday Farmers Market features produce, food and craft vendors. 3–7 p.m. along La Mesa Boulevard in the Village. Free. Visit lamesavillageassociation.org.