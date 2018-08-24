Calendar: Aug. 24 – Sept. 27, 2018

Friday, Aug. 24

‘Crimes of The Heart’

Through Sept. 23

Lamplighters Community Theatre presents Beth Henley’s Pulitzer Prize-winning black comedy about three sisters, one of whom just shot her husband. Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. at Lamplighters Community Theatre, 5951 Severin Drive. Visit lamplighterslamesa.com

Saturday, Aug. 25

Stage IV Jazz

Come out for a night of music and wine at San Pasqual Winery. Stage IV is a dynamic group preforming a variety of music from jazz standards to blues and R&B. This free concert runs from 7–10 p.m. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, visit bit.ly/stage4SD

Hallmark Artist Signing

Elam’s Hallmark shop in the Grossmont center will be hosting Hallmark Keepsake artists for an ornament signing event. Signing will be available from 10 a.m.–noon and 1 p.m.–3 p.m. with an exclusive hallmark ornament available while supplies last. 5500 Grossmont Center Drive.

The Polyester Express

Get down to the disco sound at Grossmont Center, 5500 Grossmont Center Drive, La Mesa. 5–7 p.m. Free. Visit grossmontcenter.com.

Sunday, Aug. 26

Silver Screen Songs

From Hollywood’s “Golden Era” to modern cinema, music has made the movies memorable, captured our imagination, and lifted our hearts. In a choral concert of tunes written specifically for films, San Diego’s Pacific Coast Chorale affords an afternoon of melody and memories — and you are invited! Conducted by Artistic Director Jim Tompkins-MacLaine with Assistant Conductor John Nettles and Accompanist Rodney Girvin. Silver Screen is the second production in the Valerie Victor Concert Series. 2 p.m. at The Table: United Church of Christ of La Mesa, 5940 Kelton Ave. Visit pacificcoastchorale.org.

Monday, Aug. 27

Introductory Watercolor Class

Level 1 Watercolor Class. Beginners welcome! Class will focus on learning several types of washes, using mastic, lifting and other techniques. All source materials and paper will be provided. If you have your own watercolor brushes and palettes, please bring them. You can follow along step by step to create a watercolor desert scene or you can bring resource materials and create your own watercolor! Each student will get individual attention to help you progress in your watercolor journey! 6–8:30 p.m. $25 per student. Visit bit.ly/nainsookwatercolor to register.

Thursday, Aug. 30

Classic Car Show

The weekly summer event draws to a close with this final classic car show along La Mesa Boulevard. Classic cars, trucks, and bikes with live music. 5–8 p.m. Free. Visit lamesavillageassociation.org for information.

Friday, Sept. 7

Taste of Oasis

Join Oasis San Diego for the release of their fall 2018 catalog. Live fitness demonstrations, coffee and snacks, and raffles will be available as well as early registration for fall events. 10 a.m.–noon. Free. For information, call 619-881-6262.

Saturday, Sept. 8

ABBA The Concert

21st Century Artists, Inc. presents its ABBA tribute show live at the Sycuan Casino Saturday, Sept. 8 and Sunday, Sept. 9. ABBA The Concert continues to dazzle audiences with their fabulous performances. Recounting the most iconic hits from ABBA, including “Mamma Mia,” “S.O.S,” “Waterloo,” and “Dancing Queen.” Critics agree, ABBA The Concert is an amazing and authentic tribute to the pop sensation. Tickets start at $59. Doors open at 8 p.m. both nights. Visit bit.ly/AbbaSD for tickets and information.

Taste of Grossmont

Enjoy an afternoon shopping outside with family and friends while sampling food from over 20 participating Grossmont Center eateries. Food tastings will be located throughout the mall, but make sure that your first stop is the Grossmont Center booth in the courtyard to pick up your free taste card. Cards will be available while supplies last and are limited to the first 500 people. This is also your chance to vote for your 2018 Fan Favorite. Free. 2–5 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 9

The Vaquitos

The Vaquitos will perform their high-energy blues-based rock on Sunday Sept. 9 at Helix Brewing Co. in La Mesa. The show is free and in celebration of group founder Vince Meehan’s birthday. 3 p.m. at Helix Brewing, 8101 Commercial St.

Saturday, Sept. 15

Santee Bluegrass Festival

The city of Santee’s annual bluegrass festival returns with bands the Vulcan Mountain Boys and MohaviSoul. Proceeds from the evening will go towards subsidizing programs for seniors and low-and moderate-income families, park improvements and operating funds for the Santee Teen Center. Since its conception, the event has generated more than $250,000. Libations will be available for sampling from more than 35 restaurants, 20 breweries, and a dozen wineries. Tickets are $50 for general admission, or $35 for designated drivers. Go to bit.ly/SanteeBluegrass for tickets and information.

E-Waste & Recycling

Bring your old electronics and documents to Grossmont Center for environmentally responsible electronics disposal and paper shredding services. $5 per box for shredding. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. The e-waste location is in the parking lot between Wells Fargo and California Bank and Trust.

Friday, Sept. 21

Movie in the Park

The city of La Mesa will be showing “The Secret Life of Pets” in MacArthur Park. Bring chairs and a picnic to enjoy a show outside on the big screen. Free. Show starts at 7 p.m. 4900 Memorial Drive. For more information, call 619-667-1300.

Saturday, Sept. 22

Arts & Crafts Fair

La Mesa First United Methodist Church will host a free arts and crafts fair. Rain or shine the church will welcome patrons and vendors to come and enjoy a day of arts, crafts, and fun. 4690 Palm Ave. Visit LaMesaUMC.com for more information.

Tuesday, Sept. 25

Film on the Fringe: ‘Chappaquiddick’

John Curran’s searing account of corruption in America. The film focuses on the tragic 1969 incident when Senator Ted Kennedy (Jason Clarke) careened off a bridge and left Mary Jo Kopechne to drown. The scandal haunted him for decades. With Kate Mara, Ed Helms and Bruce Dern. Discussion after the film. 1 p.m. at Oasis Lifelong Learning Center, suite 325, 5500 Grossmont Center Drive, La Mesa. Cost is $8. For information, call 619-881-6262

Friday, Sept. 28

Oktoberfest

La Mesa Oktoberfest returns Sept. 28–30 to the avenues of the La Mesa Village. An all-ages event that draws over 100,000 people from across San Diego for three days of fun, music, delectable food, and of course, beer! The community of La Mesa has joined together to revive the festival by bringing back elements of time-honored favorites as well as introducing new interactive and immersive experiences for attendees to enjoy. Activities include traditional games and music, speakers and demonstrations, a kid’s carnival, food and a craft beer and spirit garden, as well as a vendor market. 4–10 p.m. Friday. For more information, visit lamesaoktoberfest.org.

RECURING EVENTS

Sundays

Traveling Stories

Kids visit the StoryTent, pick out a book and then read it aloud to a volunteer who engages the child with questions. If the child is too young to read, the volunteer reads the book for them. For every book read, the child receives a “buck” to be used for prizes. 1–3 p.m. at Grossmont Center, 5500 Grossmont Center Drive. Free.

Mondays

Tap dancing

Tap your way to happy Monday nights with jazz percussionist, dancer, and award-winning choreographer Claudia Gomez. Fun exercises and new choreography, as well as classics from tap legends. Free. 5–6 p.m. Pre-registration required, but tap shoes aren’t necessary for the beginner class. Go to othentikgym.com to register.

Thursdays

Movie Matinee

The La Mesa Adult Enrichment Center shows various movies on Thursdays at 1 p.m. in the center’s main hall. Cost is $2. 8450 La Mesa Blvd. For movie listings, visit the bit.ly/2KH0W8i

Fridays

La Mesa Farmers Market

La Mesa’s Friday Farmers Market features fresh local produce, food, music and crafts. 3–7 p.m. along La Mesa Boulevard. Free. Visit lamesavillageassociation.org

Saturdays

Grossmont Mall Walkers

Join exercise instructor Daphne Miller on Saturdays for a free stretch/exercise class in Grossmont Center’s food court. Walk the mall, meet new people, and make healthy activity part of your weekend routine. Classes start at 8 and 9 a.m. 5500 Grossmont Center Drive. For more information, call the Sharp Grossmont Hospital Senior Resource Center at 619-740-4214.