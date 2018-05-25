Bringing some beauty

The congregation of Vista La Mesa Christian Church recently finished work on a mural project that beautified a wall in the church parking lot.

“What was once a dirty, boring wall has become an amazing, colorful work of art with many stories to tell,” stated Rev. Rebecca Littlejohn in an email to the La Mesa Courier. “Our neighbors (some of whom use our parking lot throughout the week) have been taking notice!”

The project was initiated by RJ Lucchesi, a seminary intern at the church. He collected input from members of the church’s congregation and created a design based on everyone’s ideas. Professional mural artist Beata Wojcik led the actual painting work and many members of the church volunteered their time to help.

The finished mural was dedicated at Vista’s Sunday service on May 13 — Mother’s Day. The mural can be viewed at Vista La Mesa Christian Church, 4210 Massachusetts Ave.