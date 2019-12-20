By RAMONA PRICE

Deck the halls and “fa la la!” The holidays are a great time to find new reads. Whether you’re looking for a last-minute gift or just trying to unwind from the holiday stress, here are some great holiday-themed books for everyone in the family.

‘Yule Log Murder’ by Leslie Meier, Lee Hollis and Barbara Ross: Three short, cozy mysteries with one thing in common — yule log cakes. From a murder on a film set to the mysterious Christmas deaths of one woman’s relatives, there’s something here to satisfy all your holiday mystery desires. What does the yule log cake have to do with all these deaths? Read it to find out!

‘Scandikitchen Christmas’ by Bronte Aurell: The Danish practice of “hygge” (coziness) has been having its moment lately, and what better time to cozy up than the holidays? Scandinavian culture is obsessed with everything Christmas, including delicious treats, and Aurell has brought them all together in this cookbook for you to create. Make gingerbread-spiced baked goods to share with your family, put on a lavish Jul smorgasbord feast and more!

‘Celebrations Around the World’ by Katy Halford: Know any kids who are really into the holidays? Get them learning about global festivals in this beautifully illustrated book. Not just for winter holidays, this book covers the whole year, from camel marathons in the Sahara Desert to kite festivals to Holi, the Hindu Festival of Colors. Maybe you’ll find some new traditions your family can incorporate into their celebrations!

‘Let it Snow’ by John Green, Maureen Johnson and Lauren Myracle: For the romance-loving teen in your life, check out this trio of stories by popular teen authors, now a Netflix movie. When a snowstorm buries Gracetown on Christmas Eve, no one expects the chain of events that follows. Over the next few days, lives will be changed and new loves found in these three interconnected tales.

‘Rules of Civility’ by Amor Towles: A new year’s novel by the author of “Gentleman in Moscow,” this book explores how chance and choices shape our lives. It’s 1937 in New York and Katey Kontent is stretching the last of her money to party on New Year’s Eve, when she meets handsome banker Tinker Grey. This encounter will change Katey’s life, and over the next year, she’s propelled toward the upper echelons of Manhattan society, always hoping that circumstance will bring Tinker back into her life.

— Ramona Price is a librarian at the La Mesa Branch of the San Diego County Library. Call the library at 619-469-2151, visit in person at 8074 Allison Ave. or get information online at sdcl.org.