March is Women’s History Month and the library is celebrating books by and about trailblazing females.

For our youngest readers, we recommend “Every-Day Dress-Up” by Selino Alko. The protagonist in this colorful picture book loves playing dress-up. But, instead of cliché princess garb, she dons costumes inspired by historical females, such as Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, chef extraordinaire Julia Child, and jazz queen Ella Fitzgerald.

“Remarkable Women of San Diego” by Hannah Cohen and Gloria Harris highlights local women that made their mark on the city we know and love. Learn about how Ellen Browning Scripps founded the Scripps Oceanography Institute, Belle Benchley became the first female zoo director, and how Bertha Pendleton became the first female and first African American San Diego school superintendent. The same authors go beyond San Diego in a similar read: “Women Trailblazers of California.”

In 2017, “Hidden Figures” hit the big screen and took the movie industry by storm. Based on the book by Margot Lee Shetterly, the story details the lives of the women known as “human computers” that were responsible for many of NASA’s successful rocket launches. On top of their work as mathematicians, the four women navigate the Civil Rights movement, the Cold War, and the movement for gender equality.

History meets modernity in Karen Karbo and Cheryl Strayed’s “In Praise of Difficult Women.” Explore the legacies of 29 women – past and present – that navigated the world without apology. From the iconic Amelia Earheart to the always hilarious Amy Poehler, you’ll find inspiration at the turn of every page.

Finally, for those that appreciate profanity and NSFW (Not Safe For Work) content, comedian Ali Wong recently released her memoir, titled “Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets and Advice for Living Your Best Life.” Written as a series of letters to her two young daughters, Wong goes into gritty detail about her childhood, sexual adventures, and the challenges that come with being a successful comedian and mother.

These books – and so many more – are available for free at the La Mesa Library. To put any of these on request give us a call at 619-469-2151 or visit sdcl.org. Prefer to read on your smartphone or tablet? The titles in this article are also available as ebooks – download the Libby app for free from your smartphone or tablet’s app store. No library card? No problem. You can sign up for an Instant Digital Card at no charge. Visit sdebooks.org for more information.

— Chelsie Harris is managing librarian of the La Mesa Branch Library.