By NICOLE DONSKAYA

Blo Blow Dry Bar is rolling out its luxurious “pink carpet” and is ready to treat La Mesa customers to a day of pampering. The local beauty salon held a ribbon cutting ceremony this September to celebrate their new membership with the La Mesa Chamber of Commerce as well as their new ownership. A representative from Supervisor Joel Anderson’s office joined the event and awarded the business with a Certificate of Recognition.

Offering an exquisite taste of service and style, the small business providing hair and makeup services has certainly imprinted on its customers. As soon as you walk in, Blo Blow Dry Bar rolls out their famous “pink carpet,” a treatment that is raved by all their clients.

Angela Brown, owner of the La Mesa franchise, described the team’s goal.

“We want them to feel like they are the most special person in the world for that moment in time and so we strive really hard to create a very relaxing, nurturing, and special experience for every client that comes in,” she said.

Brown emphasizes that they do not view their business as a factory or customers as a number; care and quality are prioritized for each customer.

Brown owns two locations of the company’s 100 franchises: one in La Mesa and the other in Scottsdale, Arizona. The La Mesa location opened in 2015 and was recently bought by Brown in March of this year. Although Brown never imagined owning a franchise, she says Blo Blow Dry Bar is a testament to her grandmother, one of the first black women to own a hair salon in the 1940s. With that legacy, Brown and her team have successfully curated over 200 memberships within a few months, making the La Mesa location the leading franchise nationwide.

“I am proud of the Blo Blow Dry Bar business for providing excellent customer service to our residents, and I look forward to their growth and impact in our community,” Supervisor Anderson said.

Brown recalled how “extremely honored and proud” she and her team were to receive recognition from Supervisor Anderson.

“It’s just great to know that we have political leaders who recognize the hard work of small businesses and sacrifices it takes,” Brown stated.

Mary England, CEO of the La Mesa Chamber of Commerce, attended the ribbon cutting ceremony and echoed Brown’s excitement, deeming the occasion as an “excellent opportunity of a new member to see the community and enhance it.”

Ready to walk down the pink carpet? Visit Blo Blow Dry Bar located at 8806 Grossmont Blvd. in La Mesa.

Do you know of an individual or business that is giving back to their community in exceptional ways that deserves to be recognized? Visit Supervisor Anderson’s website to learn more about his certificate of recognition program at supervisorjoelanderson.com/certificate.