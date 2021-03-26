By DENISE SMITH

As we come to a year that the current health orders have been in effect, many of us have not watched a movie in theaters in that time. And as we continue to adapt, many movies are being “released” over streaming services that are based on books you can check out and read at your local branch library before you watch the movie version. Here are some of them.

Released on March 5, “Chaos Walking” is based on the book “Knife of Never Letting Go” by Patrick Ness. Starring Tom Holland, it takes place on a different planet, where everyone’s thoughts — good and bad — are automatically transmitted audibly and it follows the problems this causes. Although it takes place in the future, the setting draws similarities to early American settlements and it provides an insightful look at how we reveal ourselves to others.

Another movie starring Holland is “Cherry.” Based on the novel of the same name by Nico Walker, this is a realistic story of an Operation Desert Storm soldier whose drug addiction follows him in and out of the service. As is often the case, his addiction sucks away his family’s income and forces him to take desperate actions. The movie was released on March 12.

“Two Kisses For Maddy” by Matt Logelin is the inspiration for the movie “Fatherhood,” to be released on April 16. In a very different role from his usual movies, Kevin Hart stars as Logelin, who wrote this memoir describing his experiences of being thrown into single fatherhood after his wife suddenly dies shortly after the birth of their child.

For fans of psychological suspense, pick up “Woman In The Window” by A. J. Finn. The movie version will be released May 1 and stars Amy Adams as an agoraphobic who watches all of her neighbors — a lot! But what happens when she sees something next door that she’s not supposed to see? This is a great title for Hitchcock fans.

If you crave more suspense, try Michael Koryta’s “Those Who Wish Me Dead.” This is a chase-thriller centering on a young teen who witnesses a murder. The young man is placed in a wilderness survival camp as a means of witness protection, but the killers will stop at nothing to find him. Starring Angelina Jolie, the movie version debuts on May 14.

Special dates at the library

There will be a special primary election for some parts of the county this coming April and the La Mesa Branch Library will serve as a mail ballot drop-off location. You can drop off your mail ballot starting March 29 through Election Day, during our current hours, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. On Election Day, April 6, we will be open to accept ballots from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Additionally, please be aware that all San Diego County Libraries will be closed on Wednesday, March 31 in observance of Cesar Chavez Day.

— Denise Smith is a librarian at the La Mesa Branch of the San Diego County Library.