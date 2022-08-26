The Best of La Mesa is back, highlighting all the great businesses throughout the city.

Do you have a business you’ve been a customer of in La Mesa for many years? Is there a business or several of them you’d highly recommend to family and friends? What business or businesses go out of their way to serve you and other customers?

Let it be known what small, medium and big La Mesa businesses owned and staff by the families and people in the community you support.

Each year, La Mesa Courier asks its loyal readers to nominate their top restaurants, entertainment venues, stylists, designers and other businesses and professionals.

Go online to https://forms.gle/mVHunKVb6iEkS22w7 and vote for the Best of La Mesa 2022.

The deadline to vote is Sept. 9.

The Best of La Mesa will publish Oct. 28.