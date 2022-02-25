By Julie White

Serves 6 -8

The barley in this soup adds a nutty flavor that is very tasty.

Ingredients

4 Tbs Vegetable oil

2 Carrots peeled and sliced

2 Medium onion diced

1/4 cup tomato paste

1/2 cup red wine

2 pads steak, fat trimmed and cut into1/2 inch pieces

1 28 oz. can diced tomatoes

2 cups beef broth

2 cups chicken broth

1/3 cup soy sauce

Pinch of salt and pepper

1/4 cup pearl barley

1/4 cup of fresh chopped parsley for garnish before serving

Directions

In a pot, brown the onions and meat in the oil. Brown cut veggies next.

Put all remaining ingredients in a slow cooker on low for 8-9 hours. Or you can put it in the oven in a cover pot and cook for 2 hours. You could also simmer on the stove on low heat for 2 hours in a covered pot. Check often for liquid and don’t leave unattended. An Instant Pot or pressure cooker can also be used. The slow cooker or Instant Pot are the easiest method as you can leave unattended.

Sprinkle with fresh chopped parsley and serve hot.