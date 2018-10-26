BAKED MAPLE APPLES

By Julie White | What’s cooking with Julie?

The maple syrup in this recipe makes a great sauce for the baked apples. Super easy to make!

Ingredients:

6 firm baking apples (Sugar Crisp, Golden Delicious or Granny Smith work well.)

6 tablespoons butter

3/4 cup real maple syrup (using the real syrup makes all the difference in taste.)

Juice of 1 lemon

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Wash and core the apples and place in a buttered baking dish.

Combine remaining ingredients in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Pour the hot mixture over the apples and place in the oven.

Bake for 1 hour, basting after first 30 minutes. Serve warm or cold. A dollop of whipped cream is a delicious, but optional topping.

—“Strive for progress, not perfection.”