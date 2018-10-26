mail

BAKED MAPLE APPLES

By Julie White | What’s cooking with Julie?

The maple syrup in this recipe makes a great sauce for the baked apples. Super easy to make!

Ingredients:

  • 6 firm baking apples (Sugar Crisp, Golden Delicious or Granny Smith work well.)
  • 6 tablespoons butter
  • 3/4 cup real maple syrup (using the real syrup makes all the difference in taste.)
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Wash and core the apples and place in a buttered baking dish.

Combine remaining ingredients in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Pour the hot mixture over the apples and place in the oven.

Bake for 1 hour, basting after first 30 minutes. Serve warm or cold. A dollop of whipped cream is a delicious, but optional topping.

