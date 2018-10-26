By Julie White | What’s cooking with Julie?
The maple syrup in this recipe makes a great sauce for the baked apples. Super easy to make!
Ingredients:
- 6 firm baking apples (Sugar Crisp, Golden Delicious or Granny Smith work well.)
- 6 tablespoons butter
- 3/4 cup real maple syrup (using the real syrup makes all the difference in taste.)
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Wash and core the apples and place in a buttered baking dish.
Combine remaining ingredients in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Pour the hot mixture over the apples and place in the oven.
Bake for 1 hour, basting after first 30 minutes. Serve warm or cold. A dollop of whipped cream is a delicious, but optional topping.
Tags: BAKED MAPLE APPLES, Julie White, What's Cooking With Julie?