By JENNIFER OSBORN

Helix is back in the swing of things for the 2019-20 school year. Classes began on Wednesday, Aug. 7, and parents and guardians were invited to attend Back-to-School Night on Aug. 22, followed by Parent Shadow Day on Aug. 28. Both events offered families the opportunity to become more involved in their child’s education by meeting their teachers, and spending a day on campus experiencing a day in the classrooms. Helix offers these events twice annually – once in the fall term, then again in the spring.

All Class Picnic

The Helix High School Foundation and Alumni Association will host the All Class Picnic on Sunday, Oct. 11. The event will feature special guests, performances by the on-campus programs, music from alumni members’ bands, a car show, a campus tour, and representatives from graduating classes from the ‘50s to the 2000s!

Homecoming

This year’s Homecoming game will be on Friday, Oct. 4. Kickoff for the game is 7 p.m., as the Highlanders take on the El Capitan Vaqueros.

Performing arts calendar

Sept. 6-7: (Re)Visions Dance Concert (in fulfillment of Helix’s senior project requirement); Helix Mainstage Theater, 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 (cash only at the door).

Oct. 3: Orchestra Concert; Helix Mainstage Theater, 7 p.m. Ticket information available at helixinstrumental.org.

Oct 11-12, 17-19: Highland Players’ production of “Sound of Music”; Helix Mainstage Theater. Times and ticket information available at highlandplayers.ticketleap.com.

HCHS Scotties app

Sports fans can follow all of Helix’s teams by downloading the HCHS Scotties app. The app is free in your app store, and provides information on schedules, scores, standings and more for your favorite Highlander sports.

Excellence in Education tour

If you are interested in finding out more about Helix Charter High School, please attend one of our Excellence in Education tours, held twice monthly. Dates for this year are in the works and will be available on our website, helixcharter.net.

— Jennifer Osborn writes on behalf of Helix Charter High School.