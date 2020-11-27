By PAT BOERNER

As of this writing, all Americans are anxiously awaiting the outcome of the Presidential race. To get it all sorted out may take some time, but we will be patient in order to assure the votes are counted properly and the end result is a fair one. Many are commenting, not on the outcome. but on the process of the voting.

“The election for president will be over when results are duly certified, not when media conglomerates decide. We stand with President Trump in using every avenue to ensure all legal votes are counted so that the American people can have confidence in their elections,” San Diego County Republican Party Chairman Tony Krvaric said in a statement to the Voice of San Diego on Monday, Nov. 9.

Meanwhile, we are celebrating the apparent victory of Darrell Issa in the CA-50 Congressional District. Joel Anderson is still in a very tight race for the Board of Supervisors District 2 seat and seems to gaining votes each day. We are proud of President Trump for continuing to fight for the American people and accomplishing all that he had promised.

It is also helpful to focus on other events. In honor of Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11, volunteers from Republican Women of California-Navajo Canyon will be delivering cakes to the Veteran’s Hospital in Chula Vista. This is a long held tradition of our club, and it is always wonderful to see how much the veterans appreciate the remembrance in honor of their service to our country. It is also a treat for our members to visit with them as they share their memories. We owe our liberty and freedom to those who fought and sacrificed their lives. Let us never forget.

Republican Women of California-Navajo Canyon will be continuing another tradition this Christmas season with the donation of gifts to Military Outreach Ministries. MOM’s mission is to help junior enlisted military in San Diego with basic needs to help stretch their limited funds as they live in one of the most expensive areas of the country. It is our pleasure to donate gift cards and items that will be helpful and to brighten up their holiday season. Their sincere appreciation is a gift to us.

The Nov. 10 meeting of Navajo was held at the beautiful new Legacy Resort Hotel in Mission Valley. It was our first “in person” meeting since February and we certainly were looking forward to it. Our speaker was Michael Harrison, District Chief of Staff for Office of CA-50 Congressional District. He discussed elections results and political updates.

— Pat Boerner writes on behalf of the Republican Women of California-Navajo Canyon.