The La Mesa-El Cajon Branch of the American Association of University Women is sponsoring a dialogue with members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority on Feb. 12, from 10 a.m.to noon.

The February meeting will return to an in-person event with special guests from the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority led by Joyce Suber and Carol Patrick. As a capstone to Black History Month Suber and Patrick will lead a discussion about the sorority’s history, community service and philanthropic activities. The two groups will look at what their organizations can learn and benefit from each other.

Through the years, Alpha Kappa Alpha has used the Sisterhood as a grand lever to raise the status of African Americans, particularly girls and women. AKA has enriched minds and encouraged life-long learning; provided aid for the poor, the sick, and underserved; initiated social action to advance human and civil rights; worked collaboratively with other groups to maximize outreach on progressive endeavors; and continually produced leaders to continue its credo of service.

In a similar fashion the mission of AAUW is to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy. The active La Mesa-El Cajon Branch was founded in 1951 and includes over 170 members.

Social time begins at 9:30 and the meeting begins at 10 in King Hall at the Foothills United Methodist Church located at 4031 Avocado Blvd in La Mesa.

General meetings are open to the public.