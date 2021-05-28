By ROBIN DOHRN-SIMPSON

There is a new tea and coffee house on the block — the “other side” of La Mesa Boulevard that is. May 2021 marked the grand opening of this new hot spot in La Mesa Village — The Pink Rose Café.

Working through the pandemic, Nadia Zamora and husband Jose Guzman have finally opened their labor of love to the public. Nadia wanted to create a fun business that would give people a place to gather and offer a special location for events. She has always liked coffee; add tea and pastries and you have a tea party. The Pink Rose Café is the result of that vision.

The Pink Rose Café is pairing with local coffee company Ryan Brothers to provide eight different organic cold brew coffees that are dairy free. If you prefer syrup, you can order coffee with a variety of flavors, or powders in three flavors: vanilla, white mocha and caramel. They even offer an organic, raw, non-roasted, vegan and Keto-friendly Ggreen coffee. You can enjoy a variety of lattes or try an iced oat milk mocha with chocolate. Children are also special customers and can enjoy tasty juices, hot chocolate (with lots of whipped cream) and a unique Unicorn Lemonade. A sprinkle of rose petals in some drinks adds a special surprise.

The pastries vary with muffins, cinnamon rolls, scones and also include a vegan chai scone.

Nadia plans to host private parties for tea parties, birthday parties and mother/daughter teas. Put on a cute dress, don a fancy hat and escape to the tearoom for an afternoon of fun.

Men, don’t worry, the inviting decor with signature rose-colored walls, pink pay phone, acrylic chairs and marble tables doesn’t mean you are not welcome. In fact, you are welcome! Anyone who loves coffee or tea will find themselves enjoying a cuppa and a pastry.

Until the sign arrives, look for the pink metal bicycle with a basket filled with roses on the sidewalk in front of the store. The Pink Rose Café will certainly be a new hot spot in La Mesa. Located at 8209 La Mesa Blvd., they are open daily from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays. Friday and Saturday, they are open until 8 p.m. and Sunday until 4 p.m.

For Instagram fans, check out the rose wall or the pink pay phone for fun photos.

— Robin Dohrn-Simpson is a local food and travel writer. Reach her at dohrnsimpson@hotmail.com or visit www.robindohrnsimpson.com.