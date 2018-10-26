A ‘shining’ example

Envision La Mesa, a community group dedicated to cleaning up blight and other issues in the city, held a “Shing Our Streets” cleanup event on Saturday, Oct. 20. Volunteers picked up trash along University Avenue from 69th Street to Maple Avenue. The event was funded by numerous donations. Donors include Erik Egelko (who donated t-shirts), MTZ Screen Printing, A & W Liquor Midas/SpeeDee of La Mesa, Starbucks at 7350 University Ave., 5 Star Market & Liquor and 7-ll at 7602 University Ave.