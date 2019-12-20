By CONNIE and LYNN BAER

The first semester of Grossmont High School’s 99th year ended on Dec. 20. Throughout the semester, the campus was filled with the excitement of student and staff achievements. Here are a few of the ways that Foothillers distinguished themselves this semester.

Girls golf

Sophomore Carissa Freeman won the Grossmont Valley League Golf Championship at Singing Hills, and during Grossmont Conference Louise Parks Match Play, Carissa was tied until the last hole, placing second to Helix senior Jamie Lau. Carissa is the Athlete of the Year for girls golf for the Hills and Valley leagues.

Spanish teacher and golf coach Carmen Pantoja shares, “Carissa is a very discipled golf player. As a first-time coach for the GHS ladies golf team, I was lucky to have had the opportunity to work with a very enthusiastic group of young ladies. Each member of the team was willing to help each other during practices and matches. It was a very rewarding experience for me. I’m looking forward for our next season.”

Boys cross country

At the CIF San Diego Cross Country Division II meet, senior Devin Provence, with his sixth-place finish with a time of 15:36.9, earned the right to compete in the California State Cross Country meet in Fresno. For his achievements this year, Devin was selected for the All-San Diego Section Cross Country Second Team and was honored at the Fall Awards Night on Dec. 17 at Petco Park.

Girls cross country

Junior Madeline Minutelli was All-League with a second-place finish at league finals and set a school record for the League Finals Course at West Hills High School. She also placed sixth in the Division II race at the CIF San Diego Section Championships, breaking her own school record. Madeline qualified for the CIF State Championships, where she placed 56th out of 203 runners in the Division II race. Her time of 18:48 is the third fastest in school history at the state meet. For her achievements, Madeline was selected for the All-San Diego Section Cross Country Second Team.

Girls tennis

Freshman Ashley Smith was named Hills League “Rookie of the Year” and along with doubles partner Senior Helaena Calimlim, was named to the Second Team All-Hills League.

Congratulations to coach Hillary Park, Class of 1988, and former three-year GHS varsity player, on the 25th anniversary of her coaching Foothiller girls tennis. At the tennis team banquet, Hillary was surprised by returning players, a plaque, and a program celebrating her achievements as Foothiller girls tennis coach.

Under her leadership, the teams have won 14 league championships; from 1999-2008, the team won an amazing 10 consecutive championships. Hillary admits, “I am blessed to be able to do what I love — coach and teach.”

Football

Congratulations to the JV football team for their 10-0 undefeated season this year.

Also, congratulations to varsity football senior quarterback Jaime Odom and junior running back Robert Tucker for being named to the first team All-San Diego Section Varsity Football team.

Homecoming

The 99th Anniversary and Homecoming Celebration on Sept. 20 included the crowning of Grossmont’s Homecoming Queen Maya Zimmer (a Foothiller tradition since 1947) and its Homecoming King Chris Alba (a tradition since 1974).

Cheer team

On Saturday, Nov. 23, the Grossmont High School varsity competition cheer team competed at the Anaheim Convention Center. They returned not only as champions in Division III, but as the overall high scoring grand champions out of more than 20 teams and received a full paid bid to nationals in Las Vegas on Feb. 21-22, 2020.

Campus cleanup

Advisor Mike Holcomb and 54 students from Green Club and honors chemistry picked up trash and cleaned up the entire GHS campus. Way to demonstrate Foothiller pride!

Drama

The GHS Foothiller Players closed “Failure: A Love Story” to much applause.

“It was a beautiful show and we are so proud of our actors and crew members for a successful run,” shared drama teacher Amity Ecker.

Their next production will be the musical “Freaky Friday” running March 12-14 and 18-21, 2020, at 7 p.m. in the Little Theatre. It will most likely be the last show in the decades-old Little Theatre Black Box space. Visit ghsfoothillerplayers.com for more information and photos.

It’s an exciting time to be a Foothiller. There is good news to celebrate every day of the year at Grossmont High School.

To learn more about GHS, visit our website at foothillermuseum.com or visit the GHS Museum Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, from noon-3:30 p.m. or by appointment. Contact: 619-668-6140 or email ghsmuseum@guhsd.net.

— Connie and Lynn Baer write on behalf of the Grossmont High School Museum.