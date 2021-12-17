By LAURA CRIVELLO

The next Republican Women of California–Navajo Canyon luncheon will be held at The Brigantine in La Mesa on Jan. 11. Space will be limited, please RSVP as soon as possible. Our speaker will be Justin Hart, KUSI data expert. He will speak to COVID-19, re-opening schools and data in politics.

As always, our speakers are interesting and informative. Our club’s vice president of publicity Grace Meyers has done a great job this year of booking the best speakers that our city and state has to offer. We look forward to more great speakers in the coming year.

With the ushering in of a new year, comes time for reflection. Let us reflect on how far our country has fallen in one short year.

The borders have been opened, allowing tens of thousands into our country illegally with no testing for COVID-19. At the same time, Biden scolds us and admonishes us for not getting an experimental vaccine, even causing citizens to be fired from their jobs with his ridiculous mandates. Hypocrisy.

We are no longer energy efficient. Biden shut down the Keystone Pipeline costing thousands of jobs.

Of course we should have gotten out of Afghanistan, but not in the completely incompetent manner in which Biden and his administration orchestrated the withdrawal. He essentially surrendered to the Taliban.

Let’s touch on the economy. We feel the out of control inflation everyday at the gas pump, grocery stores and retail stores. Biden does nothing while Americans suffer to survive.

Crime is up all over the country as a result of policies that want to defund the police, as well as the left’s support of terrorist groups such as BLM and Antifa.

If you disagree with the left’s Socialist agenda, you are labeled a “racist.” They will do anything in their power to destroy you. You will be cancelled. Equality has been erased by equity.

You may ask yourself why? It’s quite simple, folks. Hate. Hatred for President Trump and the good things he was doing to make us a prosperous country. Despicable.

We better get busy. This is a call to action. No more, let’s work hard to take out the trash, including the RINOS in 2022. Bring back common sense.

— Laura Crivello writes on behalf of the Republican Women of California–Navajo Canyon.