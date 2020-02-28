La Mesa resident Roy Woodall celebrated his 100th birthday at the Waterford Terrace Retirement Community where he lives on Feb. 7. Dozens of friends and family, as well as Mayor Mark Arapostathis, attended the event to wish him a happy 100.

Woodall’s “life well-lived” includes serving as a U.S. Army Sergeant during World War II, rising to the rank of postmaster at a Northern California post office, and traveling to all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

He was also among the first to walk across the Golden Gate Bridge in 1937.

Woodall has been a resident of the San Diego region for more than 30 years, playing daily rounds of golf and swimming laps up until only a few years ago. Today, he still enjoys painting watercolors illustrating the beautiful vistas of the area.