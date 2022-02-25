By JEFF CLEMETSON

Happy new year! January brings in the first issue of the Courier papers that I have helmed since September 2015. For me, this new year also brings in a new opportunity to expand my reach as a journalist and so this new year will also bring a new editor of the Courier to take my place. But I did not want to leave these pages without commenting on my years here and to thank the many contributors who made my job easier and more gratifying in serving the community.

In my first issue as editor of the Mission Times Courier, I wrote the following in an editorial introducing myself to the readers: “The world is full of big problems and big stories, but the ones that are close to home can be just as important to us and our neighbors.”

I tried to make my focus in these pages to be the local issues that you found important, that you held a stake in and cared about.

Community newspapers like the Courier are only as strong as the readers who trust them, so I have always aimed to fair in my reporting and in the views expressed in the opinion pages. In a time when much of the news industry is looking to capitalize on readers or viewers with a certain political or social bent because advertising to select audiences is easier (and often more profitable), community papers still rely on the old model of trying to garner as much respect and trust from all the residents in their distribution area, not just those with a predetermined ideology. If you found my reporting to be otherwise, please know that fairness was always paramount to my intention and that I was always working to be better.

Most of all, I hope you learned as much form reading about our community as I did from reporting about it. The experience I gained and lessons I learned here, I hope to take with me as I expand my horizons to report on all of the San Diego region as a reporter for the San Diego Business Journal.

And I hope you welcome my replacement Dave Thomas with the warmth you have shown me over these years. And most of all, have a happy new year!

— Jeff Clemetson is the now former editor of the Mission Times Courier, College Times Courier, La Mesa Courier and Mission Valley News.