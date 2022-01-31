You’re reading this article because you understand the importance of Vitamin C for your body. You have an idea of how Vitamin C has several health benefits, including strengthening your immune system.

However, you might not know which foods to include in your diet. And we are here to help.

Here are some food options you must consider adding to your diet to meet your body’s Vitamin C requirements.

Take a look.

Bell Peppers

Bell Peppers are a rich source of Vitamin C. A single stalk of green peppers contains about 15 mg; red peppers have even more at 25mg/100g serving.

How to eat Bell Peppers: You can start your day by including Bell Peppers in your breakfast. Add them to salads for lunch or snacks. You can prepare delicious and healthy soups, stews and stir-fries. Alternatively, you might like to grate them as a side vegetable with your meals.

Broccoli

A single stalk of 100g Broccoli contains about 60-69mg, which is more than twice the compared to Bell Peppers. Broccoli florets are quite popular additions to soups and stews.

How to eat Broccoli: You can steam them and enjoy them as is. You can also use them in stir-fries and salads.

Parsley

A single cup of Parsley contains about 85mg, which is close to the value present in Bell Peppers and Broccoli. However, this is about ten times more than Carrots, another popular Vitamin C-rich food.

How to eat Parsley: You can include it as a garnishing herb in your soups and stews, along with other vegetables. Alternatively, you might use it as a side salad ingredient.

Citrus Fruits

All citrus fruits are rich in Vitamin C. A single orange (about 96 grams) or tangerine contains about 50-60mg, which is more than you’ll find in an apple or banana.

How to eat Citrus Fruits: You can enjoy them as is after peeling off the skin and the white part (known as pith). Alternatively, you can include them in your salads or stir-fries. You can also use these fruits to prepare desserts or beverages, though be careful not to add too much sugar as the juice is naturally sweet.

Strawberries

If you’re looking for Vitamin C-rich foods that are easily available in the market, we suggest you try out Strawberries. 100 grams of Strawberries contain about 58 mg of Vitamin C, almost as much as Orange and Tangerine juices.

How to eat Strawberries: You can start your day by including them in your breakfast along with other fruits such as bananas and apples. Alternatively, you can add them to your salads or use them to prepare desserts or beverages.

Guavas (100g)

Guavas are very popular in parts of the world like South Asia, North Africa and other Asian countries. They’re rich sources of Vitamin C, with one guava fruit (approximately 55grams) containing about 125mg of Vitamin C.

How to eat Guavas: You can eat them as they are or include them in your soups and stews. You can also use them to prepare desserts.

Conclusion

Vitamin C has several health benefits. It boosts immunity, improves collagen formation and helps heal wounds faster.

We hope that the foods mentioned in this blog post help you meet your daily requirements of Vitamin C.

