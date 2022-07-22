By JESSICA DES LAURIERS

The days are long, the weather is warm and who better to share your summer with than a new furry friend?

San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) currently has more than 600 adoptable animals — just waiting to give and receive love — and we are calling on the community to help us make space in our shelters. SDHS took in more than 275 stray pets following the July Fourth holiday, and sadly, many of these strays were not reclaimed by their owners, contributing significantly to the lack of shelter space — especially for large dogs. Shelters across the country are experiencing overcrowding, thanks in part to these post-holiday strays.

If you’ve considered adopting a pet, but you’ve been waiting for the right time or a special sign from the universe, consider this to be it.

Here are five reasons to open your heart and home to an animal from SDHS this month:

You’ll save money with waived adoption fees

To encourage adoptions — and in honor of National Adoption Week July 11-17 — San Diego Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for adult dogs, cats (7 months and older) and small pets through July 31 in partnership with PetSmart Charities. Whether you were already considering adopting a pet or you’ve only recently entertained the idea, what better time to take action than when fees are waived? (Besides, that just leaves more room in the budget for toys.)

You’ll be helping more than just one animal

By adopting an animal this month, you’re not only providing a loving home for a pet in need, but you’re also helping make room for more animals who need our help. Adoption gives more animals the second chance they deserve.

You know you’re getting a pet who has been properly assessed and cared for

Each pet who comes to San Diego Humane Society is spayed/neutered, vaccinated and cared for by our trained staff while they wait for their new homes. Additionally, you’ll be able to contact our Behavior Helpline to get expert guidance about behavior or training concerns and advice.

Your new best friend is good for your health

Not only do animals give unconditional love, they are psychologically, emotionally and physically beneficial to their companions. Caring for a pet also provides a sense of purpose and fulfillment, and lessens feelings of loneliness.

You’ll have the cutest social media content

Who doesn’t love scrolling through Instagram and seeing pictures of someone else’s pet? Do it for your followers. They deserve to see all the cute pictures of you with your new furry family member.

Now that you’re convinced and ready, check out the adorable pets currently available for adoption at sdhumane.org/adopt. San Diego Humane Society is open for walk-in adoptions Tuesday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at our campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. Plus, take advantage of our waived adoption fees through July 31.

— Jessica Des Lauriers, CAWA, is senior vice president and chief operating officer at San Diego Humane Society.