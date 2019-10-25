By JENNIFER OSBORN

It’s hard to believe, but Helix staff are hard at work planning for the 2020-21 school year. The enrollment process is about to begin, and we are excited to welcome a new group of Highlanders to our campus.

As a charter school, enrollment at Helix is open to any resident of the state of California; however, there is a priority system set up for our lottery. Acceptance into Helix is based on the following:

1st Priority Acceptance: Siblings of current Helix students in grades 9, 10, 11.

2nd Priority Acceptance: Residents of the former attendance area of Helix High School (refer to the searchable boundary map on the school website).

3rd Priority: Children of Helix employees.

4th Priority: Students who make a two-year commitment to be in the bagpipe program (limited spaces available).

5th Priority: Residents of the Grossmont Union High School District (GUHSD).

6th Priority: All other applicants.

Regardless of what your attendance area is, as determined by your local school district, families can choose to apply to Helix. To apply, you must attend an information meeting where you will receive directions and an access code for the online “Intent to Enroll/Application” form.

Information Nights will provide prospective students and parents/guardians with the opportunity to meet the Class of 2024 Grade Level Team and discuss the following important topics:

Helix Charter High School’s Mission and Vision.

The 5 A’s: Academics, Athletics, Arts, Activities, and Attitude.

The application process/priority enrollment.

All interested families are required to attend one of the evenings offered. No reservation is necessary. Due to the importance of the information being shared, all meetings will begin promptly at the indicated start time. Families arriving late may not be admitted. Please plan to arrive at least 15 minutes early.

Please note that lottery position is not determined by which meeting is attended.

Meeting dates and locations are as follows:

Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. — La Mesa Arts Academy Auditorium

Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. — Lemon Grove Academy Auditorium

Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. — Parkway Middle School Auditorium

Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. — Vista La Mesa Auditorium

Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 5, 6 and 7 p.m. – Helix Charter High School (specific location TBD)

Saturday, Feb. 29 at 9, 10, and 11 a.m. – Helix Charter High School (specific location TBD)

Performing arts calendar

Helix Choir Halloween Concert – Haunted Helix; Oct. 29 and 30 at 7 p.m. in the Helix Mainstage Theater. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children and students. Visit helix-choirs.ticketleap.com.

Opportunities for involvement

There are many opportunities to become involved at Helix. We are excited about what we do and partnering with the community is an important piece of that excitement. Here are just a few items from the Helix wish list:

Provide internship, community service, or student employment opportunities.

Provide educational field trips.

Service as a community or parent representative on the Helix Charter Board.

Fund scholarships for graduating seniors through the Helix Foundation.

Fund students to attend the College 4 Me Tour.

Serve as a judge for Senior Defenses and/or Senior Boards.

Serve as a judge at local Speech & Debate tournaments.

Provide schools supplies and athletic equipment for students in need.

Contact Jenn Osborn at josborn@helixcharter.net if you are interested in helping out.

— Jennifer Osborn writes on behalf of Helix Charter High School.