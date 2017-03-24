Words flow fast in state competition

By Heather Siegel

March madness is not limited to basketball competitions.

Throughout the country, in 42 states, Poetry Out Loud, a public speaking competition for high school students, was being heard in March, too.

Sacramento hosted its 12th annual competition on Sunday, March 12, and Monday, March 13, in the Senate chamber of the Capitol and it was broadcast live on the Cal Channel Webcast.

Representing San Diego County was Signe Laundrup, from Grossmont Middle College High School. State Senator Joel Anderson presented Laundrup with a Certificate of Recognition last Monday.

“I was very proud to meet this outstanding student who has so much potential for our great state,” praised Anderson.

Laundrup has been described as a Renaissance woman by a previous teacher because of her strong interests in both science and art. She hopes to study science at a university after she graduates from high school.

Does Laundrup write her own poetry?

“I used to, but it wasn’t very good,” she admitted. “I find that it’s much easier to express my thoughts using other people’s words.”

Her arts interests also include music. Laundrup is a talented violinist and pianist, sings in the school choir, and has dabbled in acting, too.

—Heather Siegel is a legislative intern for Senator Joel Anderson.