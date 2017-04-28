Women’s Club honored for scholarship program

By Bryanna Kessler

On Friday, Mar. 31, over 120 community members gathered at the La Mesa Woman’s Club (LMWC) House as members hosted their 10th annual Scholarship Card Party Fundraiser in support of Grossmont Union High School District seniors.

The event’s activities included games of Bunco and bridge, lunch, an auction, and an opportunity raffle for baskets comprised of local donations.

Special recognition was provided by state Senator Joel Anderson to the Scholarship Committee Chairperson Margie Howard-Hartman, who began the scholarship program in 1971 with a $100 scholarship.

Anderson expressed his gratitude for the work of Howard-Hartman and her team.

“Margie is an exemplary model of a leader who serves her community by providing a solution where she saw a need,” he shared. “Her efforts reflect the dedication of La Mesa Woman’s Club as contributors to the well-being of their neighbors.”

Under Howard-Hartman’s guidance, the LMWC has provided more than 225 scholarships totaling nearly $83,000. Howard-Hartman was inspired to start the program when, as a teacher, she witnessed students who longed to attend college, but lacked the means to do so.

“We thought this was a good project to help out these deserving students,” she explained.

The group of philanthropists work together in committees raising funds, coordinating events, and screening students based on their GPA, SAT scores, leadership in student programs, essay, and community involvement.

This is the 41st year that the club has provided scholarships for the graduating class through support from local businesses and community members.

The LMWC also actively supports their community members through various programs which include assistance for victims of domestic violence, families of deployed service members, and national park reforestation.

More information on the La Mesa Women’s Club and their programs can be found at lamesawomansclub.org.

—Bryanna Kessler is a legislative intern for Sen. Joel Anderson.