Travel writer and dog lover recognized by senator

By Elizabeth MacKinnon

Traveling all over the world is itself a full-time job, but being involved in one’s community can lead to even greater satisfaction. Maggie Espinosa has done both, and has found the ties to her neighborhood strengthened by being an active participant. Espinosa has traveled to places ranging from the Bahamas to France and has published various books on her traveling experiences; taught travel writing; and participated in fostering and raising companion dogs.

California State Senator Joel Anderson provided Espinosa with a Senate Certificate of Recognition for the strong involvement Espinosa has demonstrated by participating in respite foster care; caring for Canine Companions for Independence (CCI) dogs; and in teaching travel writing at Grossmont College.

“It is citizens like Maggie who selflessly invest their time and efforts into our community that make it a great place to live,” Anderson said. “I am grateful Maggie is so dedicated to sharing her expertise with us, and for her determination to make the world a better place in whatever way she can.”

Espinosa’s desire to help her neighborhood is best exemplified by her sharing.

“I always feel that if you are blessed enough to have a good job and to be able to help in the community, that you should,” she said. “And if I can somehow teach in the community, or help people with certain things they may need, then it’s something I want to do.”

It is Espinosa’s unwavering dedication to enrich the lives of her fellow neighbors, which make her an outstanding citizen.

In 2010, Espinosa published a book about 76 pet hotels between San Diego and Santa Barbara titled “The Privileged Pooch,” demonstrating her love for animals by providing her fellow pet lovers in the area with information on travelling with these canine friends. Espinosa continually finds great reward in helping raise CCI dogs and participating in foster care with her husband.

“All this stuff between travel writing and all the different things really lets us meet some amazing people in this community,” Espinosa said.

Most recently, Espinosa participated in the 800-mile Mission Walk from San Diego to Sonoma County to visit the 21 missions in California, and is soon giving an “ed-venture tour” (an educational adventure tour) of the San Diego Mission. Espinosa has also published a book detailing this experience, titled “On A Mission.” Soon to come is a book titled “The Privileged Pooch in Paris,” about the author’s travels with her dog in Paris, France.

If you are interested in finding out what other community events Espinosa is participating in, or for more information on her books, visit her website at travelwithmaggie.com.

—Elizabeth MacKinnon is a legislative intern for Senator Joel Anderson and is a recent graduate of California Western School of Law.