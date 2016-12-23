‘The Real’ meaning of Christmas

Daytime talk show surprises La Mesa family with gifts

By David Dixon

A recent episode of the talk show, “The Real,” featured a local La Mesa family. For readers who aren’t familiar with BET’s Daytime Emmy Award-nominated series, the program stars four female hosts.



Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley spend time discussing topical issues, sharing personal stories and interviewing an eclectic selection of celebrities. Not long ago, they shed light on a story involving a mother from San Diego County.

Tai Harris is a single mom living with her two children, Mark and Marlene. Before she was featured, Harris was a devoted viewer of the talk show. “I am a real big fan of ‘The Real,’” she said. “I love the important subjects they talk about. My favorite segment is ‘Girl Chat.’”

The matriarch works at a KinderCare facility full time to provide for her kids. Owing to money problems, including high expenses for child care, the three of them moved in with Tai Harris’ mom and sister. In spite of hardships, Harris really enjoys living in La Mesa. “What I love best about living in La Mesa is that there are a lot of family events going on,” she said. “It seems there is always something to do on the weekend.”

Unfortunately, all of Harris’ hard work didn’t pay enough money for her to provide presents for Christmas. After inviting the family to share their story on television (their segment can be viewed on “The Real Daytime” YouTube channel), the hosts and Santa Claus surprised the children. with gifts and $1,000 for mom Some of the goodies included toys, necklaces, earrings and an iHome speaker.

Being on “The Real” was a wonderful experience for Harris, especially when she talked to Mowry-Housley. “I cried when I met her,” Harris said. “She is the sweetest person and is so genuine. I was blessed to sit next to her during the taping.”

In spite of leaving a positive impact, Harris doesn’t have any major small screen appearances planned for the very near future. “My family and I are not scheduled to be on TV anytime soon, but my son loved seeing himself on ‘The Real,’” she said. “He wants to be on TV again.”

Even though Harris was given plenty of Noel gifts, her yuletide celebration will likely be a simple one. “The only plans I have is to spend it with my family and thank God for allowing all of us to see another Christmas,” she said.

Harris remains to be humble sharing her experiences on live TV. “I truly appreciate everyone that made it possible for me and my family to be on the show,” she said. “My family and I were truly blessed.”

Harris and her kids now have everything they need to celebrate a wonderful Christmas. With any luck, “The Real” will be able to aid families going through similar hardships very soon.

“The Real” is on KUSI-TV in La Mesa on weekdays. For more information, visit thereal.com.

—David Dixon is a freelance theater and film writer. Reach him at daviddixon0202@gmail.com.