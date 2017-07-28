Special education teacher honored

By Nathaniel Malicdem

Business leader, teacher, scholar, pioneer, administrator, and mother of three daughters: these are just a few words that can be used to describe Evelyn Wills’ lifetime of achievements and remarkable success.

Wills was recognized at Grossmont Union High School District’s (GUHSD) Governing Board meeting on Thursday, July 13 for service as a Board Trustee from 2002 to 2006. California State Senator Joel Anderson provided a Senate Resolution for Wills to celebrate her professional accomplishments and her support for our community’s students, especially those in special education.

“I have known Evelyn for a long time, and she has always been a fantastic leader and friend to many,” Anderson said. “I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with such a caring and dedicated educator.”

Her career in the public sector included being as an Instructional Special Education Aid, long-term substitute and special education teacher. While developing future leaders as a teacher, she earned Master of Science degrees in special education and general education. She also earned an administrative credential.

When she was elected to the Governing Board of the GUHSD, she became the first African-American woman to serve on the board. She was passionate about creating the best environment for students and staff to grow.

In her current role as administrator for GUHSD’s Special Education Career Connection programs, Wills prioritizes advancing students with special needs, assisting students through a job-readiness curriculum, and on-the-job training. Wills’ clear love for the job led her to receive an award of recognition for her 10 years of dedicated service from the Special Education Department.

Whatever role she was serving in her career, Wills made sure to be a positive role model for her daughters. At the board meeting, the room was full of joy and sharing of cherished memories, and the recognition Wills received that night displayed how her commitment and integrity left an everlasting legacy.

— Nathaniel Malicdem is a legislative intern for Senator Joel Anderson.