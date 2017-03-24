News from Helix Charter High School

By Jennifer Osborn | Helix Highlights
MESA Success
Helix Science students recently participated in San Diego State’s Math Engineering Science Achievement (MESA) day competition, with impressive results.
More than 250 students from 12 local high schools participated.
The following students placed in their divisions, and the medal students will go on to the regional competition at SDSU on April 2.
- Math Competition: SAT style math
Phillips Nguyen — third place medal, 9th grade
Benjamin Lam — first place medal, 11th grade (achieved a perfect score)
- Mousetrap Car
Gabriel Bermudez and Phillips Nguyen — 9th grade, first place medal
- Helix 11-12th grade competitors swept the competition, taking all medals
Clayton Carter and Victor Acosta — third place
Mohamed Mohamed and Marc Fuentes — second place
Brecca Ridenour — first place
- Egg Express
Maeko Gabrielle Ocampo and Rafael Bernal — 9th grade — first place medal
Benjamin and Emily Lam — 11-12th grade — first place Medal
- Civil Structures Bridge
All groups received creativity ribbons
Nicholas Lam — third place
Benjamin and Emily Lam — second place
Xochitl Ramos and Katie Lin — first place
Speech and Debate Team achievements
The Helix Speech and Debate team recently competed in the San Diego Imperial Valley Speech League state qualifier tournament, to determine which students would move on to compete at the California High School Speech Association State Championships in April. Seventeen high schools competed and Helix took second place overall.
In addition, 19 students qualified to compete at the state championships:
Mahamed Abdulahi — Original Advocacy
Sada Abdullahi — Thematic Interpretation
Lainie Alfaro — Humorous Interpretation
Anthony Alvarez – Impromptu Speaking
Luke Babbitt — Dramatic Interpretation
Lucie Blessing — Original Prose Poetry
Jonathon Bojorquez — Oratorical Interpretation
Eileen Diaz — Thematic Interpretation
Marissa Garcia — Lincoln Douglas Debate
Rilyn Gardner — Dramatic Interpretation
Jasper Monteith — Oratorical Interpretation
Katrina Newman — Oratorical Interpretation
Nathan Nguyen — Original Prose Poetry
Chase Osborn — Lincoln Douglas Debate
Sophie Parker — Dramatic Interpretation
Nora Pedraza – Congress Presiding Officer
Shane Robles — Thematic Interpretation
Sophia Rogers – Expository Speaking
Danika Zikas — Oratorical Interpretation
Winter Sports Accolades
The wrestling team had a successful season! Destiny Lyng finished third in the Girls State Championship. Marcus Tucker placed second and Andrew Poumele placed third in the CIF Master’s Meet and earned a trip to the state championship in Bakersfield.
The Boys’ Basketball Team won the CIF San Diego Division II championship, and continued to the state tournament. After working their way through the bracket, they won the Southern California championship game, and will vie for the state championship in Sacramento.
Judges Needed for Senior Boards
Community members are invited to participate as judges for upcoming senior boards. All Helix seniors must complete the senior Project, which entails creating a product, coordinating an event, planning a performance, or providing an actual service that has been designed by them.
The final phase of the senior project is “Senior Boards,” which provide an opportunity for our students to shine and to feel a sense of accomplishment as they demonstrate their knowledge and skills to their community.
Senior Boards will take place on May 23 and 24, from noon–4 p.m. Community members are welcome to participate in either or both dates. Please contact me at josborn@helixcharter.net to confirm your participation.
The Senior Project is just one example of Helix’s ongoing efforts to provide graduates with the tools necessary to succeed in their future endeavors, whether it is college, full-time employment, trade school, or the military.
Excellence in Education
If you are interested in finding out more about Helix Charter High School, please attend one of our Excellence in Education Tours, held twice monthly. The tours for April are the April 13 at 9:10 a.m. and April 27 at 5:30 p.m. Reserve your spot using our website, helixcharter.net.
—Jennifer Osborn writes on behalf of Helix Charter High School, Reach her at josborn@helixcharter.net.