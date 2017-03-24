News from Helix Charter High School

By Jennifer Osborn | Helix Highlights

MESA Success

Helix Science students recently participated in San Diego State’s Math Engineering Science Achievement (MESA) day competition, with impressive results.

More than 250 students from 12 local high schools participated.

The following students placed in their divisions, and the medal students will go on to the regional competition at SDSU on April 2.

Math Competition: SAT style math

Phillips Nguyen — third place medal, 9th grade

Benjamin Lam — first place medal, 11th grade (achieved a perfect score)

Mousetrap Car

Gabriel Bermudez and Phillips Nguyen — 9th grade, first place medal

Helix 11-12th grade competitors swept the competition, taking all medals

Clayton Carter and Victor Acosta — third place

Mohamed Mohamed and Marc Fuentes — second place

Brecca Ridenour — first place

Egg Express

Maeko Gabrielle Ocampo and Rafael Bernal — 9th grade — first place medal

Benjamin and Emily Lam — 11-12th grade — first place Medal

Civil Structures Bridge

All groups received creativity ribbons

Nicholas Lam — third place

Benjamin and Emily Lam — second place

Xochitl Ramos and Katie Lin — first place

Speech and Debate Team achievements

The Helix Speech and Debate team recently competed in the San Diego Imperial Valley Speech League state qualifier tournament, to determine which students would move on to compete at the California High School Speech Association State Championships in April. Seventeen high schools competed and Helix took second place overall.

In addition, 19 students qualified to compete at the state championships:

Mahamed Abdulahi — Original Advocacy

Sada Abdullahi — Thematic Interpretation

Lainie Alfaro — Humorous Interpretation

Anthony Alvarez – Impromptu Speaking

Luke Babbitt — Dramatic Interpretation

Lucie Blessing — Original Prose Poetry

Jonathon Bojorquez — Oratorical Interpretation

Eileen Diaz — Thematic Interpretation

Marissa Garcia — Lincoln Douglas Debate

Rilyn Gardner — Dramatic Interpretation

Jasper Monteith — Oratorical Interpretation

Katrina Newman — Oratorical Interpretation

Nathan Nguyen — Original Prose Poetry

Chase Osborn — Lincoln Douglas Debate

Sophie Parker — Dramatic Interpretation

Nora Pedraza – Congress Presiding Officer

Shane Robles — Thematic Interpretation

Sophia Rogers – Expository Speaking

Danika Zikas — Oratorical Interpretation

Winter Sports Accolades

The wrestling team had a successful season! Destiny Lyng finished third in the Girls State Championship. Marcus Tucker placed second and Andrew Poumele placed third in the CIF Master’s Meet and earned a trip to the state championship in Bakersfield.

The Boys’ Basketball Team won the CIF San Diego Division II championship, and continued to the state tournament. After working their way through the bracket, they won the Southern California championship game, and will vie for the state championship in Sacramento.

Judges Needed for Senior Boards

Community members are invited to participate as judges for upcoming senior boards. All Helix seniors must complete the senior Project, which entails creating a product, coordinating an event, planning a performance, or providing an actual service that has been designed by them.

The final phase of the senior project is “Senior Boards,” which provide an opportunity for our students to shine and to feel a sense of accomplishment as they demonstrate their knowledge and skills to their community.

Senior Boards will take place on May 23 and 24, from noon–4 p.m. Community members are welcome to participate in either or both dates. Please contact me at josborn@helixcharter.net to confirm your participation.

The Senior Project is just one example of Helix’s ongoing efforts to provide graduates with the tools necessary to succeed in their future endeavors, whether it is college, full-time employment, trade school, or the military.

Excellence in Education

If you are interested in finding out more about Helix Charter High School, please attend one of our Excellence in Education Tours, held twice monthly. The tours for April are the April 13 at 9:10 a.m. and April 27 at 5:30 p.m. Reserve your spot using our website, helixcharter.net.

—Jennifer Osborn writes on behalf of Helix Charter High School, Reach her at josborn@helixcharter.net.