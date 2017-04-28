News from Helix Charter High School

By Jennifer Osborn | Helix Highlights

Helix students win national slogan contest

“Dance with your date, not with your fate.” This is the winning slogan selected by the National Foundation for Teen Safe Driving (NFTSD) to be used for their national safety campaign, Senior Promise 2017, as prom season approaches. The slogan was created by seniors Kirk Williams, Mugen Blue and Shawn Corrao, who are members of Helix’s Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) club. The club received a $5,000 grant for their winning submission.

Senior Promise 2017 is an awareness campaign that urges all members of the community to learn about the facts and do their part to help teens and all members of the community stay safe. Schools and organizations interested in participating are encouraged to partner with participating local auto dealerships. The campaign began on April 15 and will continue through Memorial Day. More information can be found at nftsd.org.

School safety

The city of La Mesa recently completed the addition of a new crosswalk spanning Highlander Way, near the tennis courts. This action was the result of a project in Business teacher Giff Asimos’ class that focuses on entrepreneurialism. Students identified a problem in their community and set out to find ways to solve it.

One group determined that many students cross Highlander Way on a daily basis, and found several safety issues to address. Through their efforts, they formed a partnership with the city, and the crosswalk was added, helping make the area safer.

Performing arts

The Helix Vocal Music Show Choirs competed in the Katella High School King of Champions competition. The Girls’ Choir, HD, took first place in their division, as well as the award for Best Show. The Mixed Choir, HLC, took first place in their division, as well as the award for Best Music and Best Show overall. All of the vocal music groups, as well as some specialty acts, will be featured at their upcoming concert on Friday, May 12 in the Mainstage Theater. Ticket information can be found at helix-choirs.ticketleap.com.

The Helix Instrumental Music Department will hold their annual Giving Gala on Saturday, May 6 at the Lemon Blossom Hall in Lemon Grove. This fundraiser features catered dinner, live entertainment, and plenty of silent and live auction items. This event is for adults only. Tickets information can be found at helixinstrumental.ticketleap.com.

Seven members of the Helix Speech & Debate team have qualified to compete in the National Speech and Debate Association Championship Tournament in Birmingham, Alabama in June. The following students will represent Helix:

Anthony Alvarez and Jonathan Bojorquez – Duo Interpretation.

Luke Babbitt – Dramatic Interpretation.

Rilyn Gardner – Program of Oral Interpretation.

Ivan Jimenez – Student Congress.

Shane Robles – Program of Oral Interpretation.

Sophia Rogers – Informative Speaking.

Sports updates

The Helix Boys’ Basketball team finished a very successful season with a trip to the State Championships in Vallejo after winning the Southern California championships. The team lost in a tough game, but the accomplishments of the team are to be commended.

The Boys’ Golf team finished as co-champions of the Grossmont Valley League. They will participate in a team playoff to determine which school will compete in the CIF tournament.

The Baseball team made it to the championship game of the Classic Division of the prestigious Lions Club Tournament, which draws teams from all over the region.

Judges needed for senior boards

Community members are invited to participate as judges for upcoming Senior Boards. All Helix seniors must complete the Senior Project, which entails creating a product, coordinating an event, planning a performance, or providing an actual service that has been designed by them. The final phase of the Senior Project is “Senior Boards,” which provide an opportunity for our students to shine and to feel a sense of accomplishment as they demonstrate their knowledge and skills to their community.

Senior Boards will take place on Tuesday, May 23, and Wednesday, May 24, from noon–4 p.m. Community members are welcome to participate in either or both dates. Please contact me at josborn@helixcharter.net to confirm your participation.

The Senior Project is just one example of Helix’s ongoing efforts to provide graduates with the tools necessary to succeed in their future endeavors, whether it is college, full-time employment, trade school, or the military.

Excellence in Education

If you are interested in finding out more about Helix Charter High School, please attend one of our Excellence in Education Tours. The final tour of the school year is Thursday, May 11 at 5:30 p.m. Reserve your spot using our website, helixcharter.net.

—Jennifer Osborn writes on behalf of Helix Charter High School. Input is welcome, reach her at josborn@helixcharter.net.