News and notes from your County Supervisor – Dec. 23, 2016

By Dianne Jacob

Backcountry beauty: It was great to recently join horse riders, hikers and others who enjoy our great outdoors to formally dedicate a new 2.2-mile trail along San Vicente Road near Ramona.

The completion of the wide, roped-off path was a big step forward in our efforts to open up even more of our beautiful backcountry to the public and was part of a bigger project to improve San Vicente.

I want to thank residents — especially in Ramona and San Diego Country Estates — for their patience over the past couple of years as the county realigned parts of the road and took other steps to make it safer.

And a big thank you to all those who made the new path possible!

Reducing fire danger: Financial assistance is available for qualified San Diego County landowners dealing with dead and dying trees.

The federal government is making more money available to help private property owners address tree mortality and other drought-related damage. For more information, call 760-745- 2061.

Boosting our economy: The Board of Supervisors recently took another step to help our boutique wineries and craft breweries.

We approved new rules that give more flexibility and opportunity to caterers, food vendors, wineries and breweries looking to grow and expand.

Under the procedures, caterers are allowed to handle food service for wineries, breweries and businesses that don’t have full service capabilities, while making sure the food is properly handled.

County staff recommended the new rules following a study of catering events at wineries, breweries and private functions.

For more District 2 news, go to diannejacob.com or follow me on Facebook and Twitter. If I can assist with a county issue, please call my office at 619-531-5522 or email dianne.jacob@sdcounty.ca.gov

Have a great East County day!

—Dianne Jacob is District 2 San Diego County Supervisor.