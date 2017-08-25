Mattress Makers on a mission to help orphanage

By Karla Rodriguez

Mattress Makers prides itself on being local and providing the best quality mattresses and other bedding items to their customers. Mattress Makers has now been open for a little over 45 years and has just opened up a second location in La Mesa after its first one in Mira Mesa.

This business was built by three brothers, Pablo, Gabriel, and Samuel Hernandez, who have set out to provide people with mattresses that are worth their hard-earned money. They are knowledgeable on all the products that they handle and believe in dealing with customers directly.

Gabriel Hernandez explained that they chose La Mesa for the second location because they “loved the community of La Mesa and we see how people in La Mesa want to support and shop local.

“We see a lot of new development happening in the village and it is something we want to be a part of,” he added.

What’s as important as running their business successfully is making a difference where they can. The three brothers set a mission called “Change a World.” This mission helps children in the Rayito de Luz orphanage located in Tijuana, Mexico. Rayito de Luz in English means ray of light. They built a strong relationship with the orphanage through their church.

As parents, they wanted to help children who were not as fortunate. For every mattress sold, they donate $25–$50 to help the orphanage’s children with clothing, food, medical bills and more. Every person who makes a purchase is given the option to receive updates on how the donation gets used.

Mattress Makers was among more than a dozen local businesses that received a Senate Certificate of Recognition from Senator Joel Anderson in special recognition of their unyielding dedication to fostering economic growth at the La Mesa Chamber of Commerce Business Expo on Thursday, Aug. 17.

“Pablo, Gabriel, and Samuel have shown that determination and dedication are pathways to success,” Anderson shared. “It’s fantastic to have business leaders in our La Mesa community who are so focused on using their success to help others.”

The brothers said they plan on continuing the success of Mattress Makers through high quality products, impeccable customer service, and continuing to be a ray of light in orphans’ lives.

—Karla Rodrigues is a legislative intern for Senator Joel Anderson and a graduate of the University of California, San Diego with a bachelor of arts degree in political science.