In loving memory of Gordon Jones

By James Newland

It is with great sadness we announce Gordon Jones, president of the La Mesa Historical Society (LMHS) from 2002–2010, died on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 15 at his home in La Mesa Village. He was 78.

Gordon was born in Pasadena in 1939 and was raised in a small logging town in Oregon. He graduated from the University of Oregon and had a successful career as CEO of Denver’s Coors Family Foundation and member of numerous board of directors, nationally.

While president of the La Mesa Historical Society, Gordon organized the first Historic Home Tour in 2006 and served as chairman of this popular event until 2011.

He also served as member of the city of La Mesa’s Historic Preservation Commission until 2016 and was actively involved in landmarking several La Mesa historic homes. Gordon also wrote a downtown walking tour book for the Historical Society.

Gordon had numerous health scares since a quadruple bypass in 2006, which included a battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Our thoughts are with his daughter Shelly during this difficult time.

We are so grateful for his committed service to the preservation of local history. He was a person that truly embodied the spirit of celebrating La Mesa’s history and he will truly be missed by all.

A memorial service is being planned and specific information will be sent out at a later date.

—James Newland is president of the La Mesa Historical Society. For more information or to contact the LMHS, visit lamesahistory.com.