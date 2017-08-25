Homecoming to celebrate Grossmont’s 97th year

By Connie and Lynn Baer

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2,200 students and 120 staff members began Grossmont High School’s 97th year. Amazingly, this year’s freshman class, Class of 2021, will be the 100th senior class to graduate as Foothillers.

Homecoming 2017

Friday, Sept. 15 from 4-7 p.m., Grossmont will celebrate Homecoming and its 97th anniversary. The GHS Museum will be open from 4-7 p.m. with campus tours at 5:30 p.m. Join us for another chance to celebrate all that Foothillers have in common.

The Associated Student Body (ASB) will, of course, continue its tradition of decorating the campus using this year’s theme of Safari and its slogan of “GRRRRosssmont!” The GHS JV football game against Eastlake begins at 4:30 p.m. followed by the Varsity football at 7 p.m. — both in the Jack Mashin Stadium. Come and see the Royal Blue Regiment wearing their new uniforms! The ASB halftime skit leads into the crowning of the Homecoming Queen.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, the Homecoming Carnival will be held in the upper quad from 4-7 p.m. followed by the Homecoming Dance in the Old Gym at 7 p.m., where the Homecoming King will be announced.

GHS Endowment Fundraiser

This past year the Grossmont High School Educational Foundation contacted thousands of its parents, alumni, and retired teachers to solicit donations for its Endowment Fund. Since 2012, the goal of the fund has been to raise $100,000; the funds are invested with the San Diego Foundation. Now, as we near our goal, we hope to raise our goal to $200,000!

Donors at the $250 level receive a Friend 4-by-8-inch gray tile etched with blue letters, which are displayed on a wall on the 2013 Humanities Building; donors at the $1,000 level receive a Founders 8-by-8-inch gray tile etched with blue letters, which are displayed at the entrance to the 1937 Old Gym.

We welcome donations of any level to help us reach our goal; donors are celebrated in our Homecoming programs as well as on the Foundation website. Through this endowment fund, donors from as far back as 1932 have shared the gratitude and joy they feel for the education they received at Grossmont. We have received donations from alumni living worldwide such as Edward Moss, Class of 1957, a retired teacher from the La Mesa Spring Valley School District, who is now living in a remote farming community in Thailand, helping a village of 15 people.

The tiles allow proud Foothillers to commemorate themselves, their families, and/or their teachers. Here are a couple of the inscriptions from this year’s campaign that recognize the amazing impact of Grossmont’s former teachers and staff. Bill Woolman, Class of 1962, shares, “Most sincere person I’ve ever known; I credit Jack Mashin for my life success.” Class of 1967 graduate Thomas Pollock describes Curt Fauth as “a great teacher and math magician.”

The yearly interest from the Endowment Fund allows the Foundation to assist Grossmont staff and students through teacher mini grants, campus improvements, needed equipment, student recognitions, student scholarships, and more.

“I am very proud of the work our Grossmont Educational Foundation members do each month as parents, staff, alumni, and museum directors,” said principal Dan Barnes. “They continue to help support Grossmont High School through their generous giving of time and money. It is great to see how they care about present, past, and future Foothillers on a regular basis and continue to build a quality community for all of our families.”

For more information or to make a donation, please visit the Foundation website at foothillerfoundation.com or visit the GHS Museum Sept. 6 from noon-3:30 p.m.; Sept. 15 from 4-7 p.m.; or Sept. 23 from 4-6 p.m. Contact: 619-668-6140 or ghsmuseum@guhsd.net.

Upcoming Foothiller Reunions

Class of 1956’s 61st Reunion combined with El Cajon Valley HS Class of 1956 on Sept. 22. Contact: classof-56@cox.net .

Classes of 1971 and 1972 Reunion on Sept. 23. Contact: ghs7172@gmail.com .

Class of 1977’s 40th Reunion on Sept. 23. Contact: cin91941@yahoo.com.

—Connie and Lynn Baer write on behalf of the Grossomont High School Museum.