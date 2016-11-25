Grossmont celebrates new construction, Homecoming, fall athletics

By Connie and Lynn Baer | Foothiller Footsteps

Grossmont High School (GHS) has much to be thankful for this month. First, we appreciate our community, whose support of Propositions H and U enabled us to modernize and improve our historic campus.

In the past six years, Foothillers have benefited from the construction of six new buildings — the Science Building and Boys and Girls Physical Education Facility, both opened in 2010; the Child Development Center, which opened in 2012; the Humanities Building, opened in 2013; the 2014 Automotive Technology Facility; and in 2016, the Student Support Services Building and Art Building. These buildings replaced structures that were up to 80 years old.

Now thanks to Proposition BB, the final piece of the puzzle will be completed with the new Student Event Center and Performing Arts classrooms, which will begin construction in 2017.

We are appreciative of our alumni, retired staff and community whose donations have enabled us to celebrate our 96-year-old history throughout the campus with benches and bronze plaques. This past year, GHS has seven new benches. Two near the new office proclaim the values that define Foothillers — “Grossmont High School: Excellence since 1920” and “A Grossmont Tradition: Achievement, Honor, Service”.

Three new bronze plaques were dedicated on Homecoming — two honoring former principals Carl Quicksall and Bill Davis and one celebrating the 62-year history of the Christmas Pageant.

The restored 1922 master school clock hangs inside the new office, thanks to the volunteer efforts of the members of the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors, Chapter 133-Western Electrics of Southern California and Jim Simpson of Time and Treasures in La Mesa. We thank Bob Stockton, Class of 1955, for funding the bronze plaque and the companion classroom clock.

Homecoming

Congratulations to the ASB class for planning a successful Homecoming. 2016 Homecoming Queen Faith Davies was crowned during Friday’s football game, and King Dennis Bragg was crowned at the Saturday night Homecoming Grossmont Palooza dance.

Fall athletics

Finally, we’d like to celebrate the achievements of our fall athletes and coaches (as of Nov. 18). Several teams reached CIF competition: Division IV Girls Volleyball, second place in the Valley League, reached the quarterfinals; Girls Tennis, also second place in the Valley League, reached the second round of CIF. Destiny Bacon was chosen the Valley League’s Tennis Athlete of the Year and three players earned First Team recognition — Destiny Bacon, Bella Mesta and Jillian Kan.

The Division I Boys Water Polo Team, second place in the Hills League, competed in the CIF semi-finals. Both the Varsity Boys and Girls Cross Country teams placed second in league finals and competed Nov. 19 in CIF.

The Varsity Football Team was placed in the CIF Open Division, the eight best teams in San Diego County, and played Mission Hills Nov. 18 at Grossmont. The Foothillers, 9-1 regular season and second in the Hills League, are the No. 4 seed in the Open Division. (Of the eight Open Division members, three are in the Grossmont Hills League!)

Impressively, the Foothiller defense broke a CIF record for most fumble recoveries in a season with 28. Offensively, the team ranks in the top five in San Diego for points and yards per game. Quarterback Hunter Gaines leads East County in yards passing and touchdowns, while receiver Domonique Guevara leads East County in catches, receiving yards, and touchdowns.

To learn more about Grossmont, a school that celebrates its past and present, plan to visit us or explore our museum website. Visit the museum: noon-4 p.m. Dec. 7. Contact Information: ghsmuseum@guhsd.net or 619-668-6140. Website: foothillermuseum.com.

—Connie and Lynn Baer write on behalf of the Grossmont high School Museum.