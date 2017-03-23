Calendar: Feb. 24 – March 23, 2017

FEATURED EVENTS

4th Annual Spring Valley Library KARAMU

Saturday, Feb. 25

KARAMU is a celebration of African-American History Month. Enjoy free entertainment, refreshments and activities.

Martin Luther King Jr. Choir, the STEAM Academy Jazz Band and the Black Storytellers Association of San Diego will perform.

1–3 p.m., Spring Valley Library, 836 Kempton St. Visit bit.ly/2kILAaV or contact Charlotte King-Mills at 619-463-3006.

Reaching Out to Succeed

Monday, Feb. 27

Free session of Diversity Dialogues that addresses mental health awareness issues on college campuses, focusing on students of color. 10–11 a.m. in Room I-207 of the Student Center at Cuyamaca College, 900 Rancho San Diego Parkway. Contact Lauren Vaknin at 619-660-4295.

The Liberty Project

Thursdays, March 2 through April 23

Free weekly class teaches the principles of the Constitution. The lecture series is non-partisan, non-political and non-denominational. Adult and children 12 years or older are welcome. 9:30–11 a.m. at LDS Church, 5555 Aztec Drive. Contact Robin Gephart at 619-248-2537.

La Mesa Spring Valley Educational Foundation Family Paint Night

Friday, March 3

This fundraiser features a painting activity for students and families. A LMSV School District artist and teacher will lead the class. Discounted tickets online or $25 at event. $2 refreshments available. 6–9 p.m. at La Mesa Arts Academy, 4200 Parks Ave. Visit bit.ly/2kIMx2H.

Miss La Mesa Pageant 2017

Saturday, March 4

See young women compete for the titles of Miss La Mesa, Miss Santee and Miss Teen contests. The winner will represent the city of La Mesa and La Mesa Chamber. Tickets $25 at the door. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at Helix Charter High School Theater, 7323 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2kIPH6z.

Overcoming Conflict and Finding Solutions with Peers

Thursday, March 9

This free session of Diversity Dialogues will discuss handling difficult situations and disagreements in a respectful manner. 3:30–4:30 p.m. in Room I-207 of the Student Center at Cuyamaca College, 900 Rancho San Diego Parkway. Contact Lauren Vaknin at 619-660-4295.

Grossmont College Health and Fitness Screenings

Wednesday, March 15

Grossmont College’s Health Center Fair will offer free health and fitness screenings with information booths from various health agencies. 10 a.m.–2 p.m. in the Main Quad at Grossmont College, 8800 Grossmont College Drive. Visit bit.ly/2kIVtoN or contact Barbara Gallego at barbara.gallego@gcccd.edu.

Hemlock Society CPR Informational Session

Sunday, March 19

What is CPR? How often is it successful? Speaker James Dunford, Jr., MD, city of San Diego EMS Medical Director will speak about the topic. A Hemlock Society chat will follow. 1:30–3 p.m. at Scottish Rite Event Center, 1895 Camino del Rio South. Visit bit.ly/2kIUipF.