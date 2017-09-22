Arts Calendar: Sept. 22–Oct. 26, 2017

MUSIC NOTES

Live music at San Pasqual Winery

Saturdays; Sept. 23, Oct. 7, Oct. 14, Oct. 21

San Pasqual Winery presents music acts: Andrew Parker Davis on Sept. 23; Ray Bautista on Oct. 7; Andrew Parker Davis on Oct. 14; Eric French on Oct. 21. Seating is first come, first served. No cover. 7–10 p.m. at La Mesa Village, 8364 La Mesa Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2kIRWXx.

California Note Catchers’ guest night

Monday, Sept. 25

California Note Catchers, a group of female a cappella singers specializing in the barbershop harmony style, will host a guest night. Female singers of all ages and musical backgrounds are encouraged to attend. 7 p.m. at the La Mesa United Methodist Church Social Hall, 4690 Palm Ave. Visit californianotecatchers.com.

‘Salsa Under the Stars’

Monday, Sept. 25

Stop by Grossmont College for their first major outdoor concert, featuring dancing and live music. The event is a fundraiser for student scholarships as well as a CD release celebration for music instructor Manny Cepeda. Tickets $20; $10 for students. Free dance lessons will proceed the event. 6:30 p.m. at the Main Quad, 8800 Grossmont College Drive. Visit bit.ly/2xbTdMi.

Summer of Sycuan Concerts

Sycuan Casino hosts a concert series this summer. Must be 21-and-over to attend. Buy tickets online or at the Live & Up Close box office. 5469 Casino Way, El Cajon. Visit sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

Upcoming concerts:

Thursday, Oct. 5: Dokken, 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20: The Ohio Players, 8 p.m.

GALLERY VIEWS

Art exhibits at Mission Trails Regional Park

Friday, Sept. 22 through Friday, Nov. 3

Mission Trails Regional Park will host two upcoming art exhibits. “Five Creative Perspectives” will run Friday, Sept. 22 through Friday, Oct. 6 and “Fields of Color” will run Saturday, Oct. 7 through Friday, Nov. 3. Free admission. The exhibits are open 9 a.m.–5 p.m. at MTRP Visitor and Interpretive Center, 1 Father Junipero Serra Trail. Contact Vicky DeLong at 619-286-1361.

La Mesa Craft Corner

Sundays; Sept. 24, Oct. 9, Oct. 22

Calling all artists and art lovers! La Mesa Craft Corner is back. Show, sell or buy handmade items every second and fourth Sunday at La Mesa Craft Corner. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. at La Mesa Boulevard and Allison Avenue. Visit bit.ly/2q8NrZd.

Herrick Library’s Summer 2017 Art Exhibit

Through Saturday, Sept. 30

The Dr. William C. Herrick Community Health Care Library hosts their second photography exhibit. The collection features art features 45 paintings by La Mesa resident Michael Dayon. 9001 Wakarusa St., La Mesa. Visit herricklibrary.org.

Art exhibit at Foothills Art Association

Saturday, Oct. 7–Thursday, Nov. 2

Elsiemae Florence Salter Cleeton, a San Diego native, will be the featured artist of the month and have her work shown at the Foothills Art Gallery. Elsiemae is known for a specific drawing and watercolor technique that she developed. A reception will be held on Oct. 14 at 2–4 p.m. The exhibit will be shown at the Foothills Art Gallery, Porter Hall, 4190 Memorial Drive. Visit bit.ly/2xdtpiY.

STAGE CUES

‘Anon(ymous)’ at San Diego State University

Friday. Sept. 29–Sunday, Oct. 8

SDSU kicks off their fall season with a play by Naomi Iizuka based on Homer’s classic Greek poem “The Odyssey.” Tickets $20; $17 for students, seniors and military. 7:30 p.m. on Thursday–Saturday; 2 p.m. on Sunday. SDSU’s Experimental Theatre, 5500 Campanile Drive. Visit bit.ly/2xd3FTL.

‘Love, Sex and the IRS’ at Stagehouse Theatre

Thursday, Oct. 5–Saturday, Oct. 14

Grossmont College presents a dizzying modern farce. When two straight male musicians out of work attempt to file their taxes as a married couple, hilarity ensues. All ages. Tickets $10–$15. 7:30 p.m. on Thursday–Sunday; 2 p.m. on Saturday. Grossmont College Stagehouse Theatre, 8800 Grossmont College Drive. Visit bit.ly/2xcKgCA.

‘The Tin Woman’ at Lamplighters Theatre

Friday, Oct. 13–Sunday, Nov. 5

Lamplighters Community Theatre presents a dramatic comedy about a woman who tracks down the family of her late heart transplant honor. Tickets $17-20 online, through the box office or by phone at 619-303-5092. Group rates available. 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. on Sundays. 5915 Severin Drive. Visit bit.ly/2sxarPE.

ON FILM

San Diego International Film Festival

Wednesday, Oct. 4 through Sunday, Oct. 8

The San Diego International Film Festival (SDIFF) ­– a major stop on the independent festival circuit – is back. The annual event features film screenings, panels, celebrity guests and special events. Buy passes and tickets at bit.ly/2eU3l1q. Various times and locations. Visit bit.ly/2eSPWqg.